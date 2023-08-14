Video
latest
Home Business

‘Russia takes partial victory in economic war with West’

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

BERLIN, Aug 13: Russia has won a partial victory in its economic confrontation with the West, having achieved growth in revenues from energy exports, despite Western sanctions. This is according to observers of the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The publication cites calculations by the Bloomberg agency, according to which Russia's revenues in July 2023 increased by 5.3% year-on-year and amounted to $8.66 billion.

"For the Kremlin, this is a partial economic victory over the West. For Washington and the EU, it is an alarming sign: in July, Russia despite Western sanctions, saw an increase in government revenues from oil and gas exports," Handelsblatt observers wrote.    �TASS


