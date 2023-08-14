

BEPZA EZ gets $8.6m investment from S Korea



Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with the company to this effect at BEPZA Complex in the city on Sunday, said a press release.



In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Kim Dong Kyu, Chairman of Dongwoo BD Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

This fully foreign owned company will create employment opportunities for 513 Bangladeshi nationals and will produce annually 3.6 million meters all kinds of PU Synthetic Leather.



Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.



