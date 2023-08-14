Import cost drops by 16pc to $75b amid dollar crisis in FY’23







The previous fiscal year witnessed a starkly different scenario with import costs surging around 36 per cent. This surge was caused by higher dollar price having a pervasive impact on the economy, particularly manifesting higher inflation rate of approximately 10 per cent.



In response to this, multifaceted initiatives were undertaken to mitigate demand fort dollar and inflation and its adverse effects. One of the outcomes of these efforts resulted in a reduction in import expenses, although the question remains about the extent to which dollar-crisis has been alleviated.

To address the import cost issue, Bangladesh Bank took the step of nearly halving its foreign exchange reserves to cater to the import needs of both public and private sectors. On Thursday last week the country's reserve was at $29.53 billion.



However, as per IMF's BPM-6 standards the reserves are much lower at $23.23 billion. The actual net reserves stand even lower, amounting to less than $20 billion as per insiders. Consequently, the central bank failed to meet the reserve requirements stipulated by IMF as a condition for extending loans to Bangladesh.



A senior banker working in a private commercial bank said while there has been some alleviation of the dollar-crisis, it remains an ongoing challenge. The ability to extend loans according to customer demand has been compromised, and foreign trade no longer flows as seamlessly as before.



Foreign banks now cap loans or credit limits at a maximum of 6 months. Efforts are underway to address the situation by spending expatriate income and export earnings. However, the sustainability of this status quo remains uncertain.



Despite the partial abatement of dollar-crisis, its effects linger. Loan extension in alignment with customer demand remains constrained and foreign trade is not as fluid as it was before. The current monthly import expenditure is sustained by export and expatriate earnings alongside paying for a variety of purposes including foreign debt repayment, services, education, and healthcare.



The crisis has led to closure of several foreign banks that previously extended credit to Bangladeshi banks. A senior Bangladesh Bank official said despite the decrease in imports, product shortages have not emerged in the country.



The landscape of debt instruments has shifted significantly curbing the outflow of funds through imports. Moreover, supply of dollars to banks has augmented leading to interbank exchanges. These combined efforts have contributed to a change in the dynamics of the crisis compared to its earlier stages.



