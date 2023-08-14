GPH signs MoU with Parkview Hospital CHATTOGRAM, Aug 12: GPH employees and their families will receive priority services from Parkview Hospital Chattogram, as per a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two entities recently.





The MoU was signed by Shobhon Mahbub Shahabuddin, Chief Corporate Relations Officer from GPH Ispat and Dr A T M Rezaul Karim Managing Director from Parkview Hospital Chattogram.





In the signing ceremony, GPH Ispat Limited Head of Talent & Development Atanu Gupta, Parkview Hospital Chattogram General Manager Talukdar Ziaur Rahman Shafi, DGM (HR) Md Humayun Kabir were also present among others.





GPH Ispat organizes different programmes like - free medical camp for the women of Kumira, eye camp, diabetes screening etc.





Speaking at the event Shobhon Mahbub Shahabuddin, CCRO of GPH, said that GPH Ispat emphasizes on the health and well-being of its employees and their families.Parkview Hospital Chattogram Managing Director Dr A T M Rezaul Karim said Personalized patient care is what sets Parkview Hospital apart. This hospital is a multispecialty hospital equipped with the latest technology and best-in-class medical professionals.