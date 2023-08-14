PRAN-RFL, DIU encourage students to ride bicycles

Daffodil International University has recently adopted a new programme in a different way to encourage and accustom the university's nearly 22,000 students and nearly 3,000 faculty-staff to use bicycles as pollution-free vehicles.





'RFL Bike', a subsidiary of PRAN-RFL Group, is supporting the programme by providing free 100 cycles, says a press release.





Dr. Masudur Rahman, Chairman, SME Foundation was present in the programme as the chief guest while Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Daffodil International University was present as the guest of honour in today's opening ceremony of bicycle popularization among DIU students. DIU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman presided over the program.Md. Mushtak Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of 'Pran Bike' was present asthe special guest in the event. The programme was addressed by Md. Sharful Islam, Head of Marketing, RFL, RMILL and Bike and Abu Taher Khan, Project Director of Industrial Innovation Center (IIC) of DIU.



While inauguration the program Chairman of the Daffodil University Board of Trustees. Dr. Md. Sabur Khan said, we want to make the DIU campus a pollution-free and environment-friendly campus only. We also want to develop the mindset of teachers, students and others staying here to be kind to the environment. We are hopeful that because of the education here, the students who pass out from here will work for a pollution-free human world for the rest of their lives.





In this regard, he requested the support and cooperation of the policy makers of the state, conscious people of the society and others who are sympathetic to the environment and said that we are committed to make the Daffodil University campus a unique representative of the green campus in the world.





Addressing as the special Guest - PRAN RFL COO Md. MostaqChowdhury saidthat apart from developing skilled and exemplary graduates, the fact that Daffodil University is joining the environmental protection movement which is undoubtedly commendable. The reputation of the charming green campus of this university has already spread to various places in the country and abroad. The addition of the bicycle as a pollution-free vehicle will give this campus a different dimension. He also said, we are proud and happy to be associated with this movement to create a pollution free environment at the green campus of Daffodil. PRAN-RFL Group has always been working for the environment. with specific and comprehensive programs in this regard. We remain committed to Daffodil's involvement in various environmental and student-supporting activities in the future.





He lauded the environmental movement of Daffodil University and urged its students to take a stand for Dharani, people and environment throughout their lives.





The reputation of Daffodil International University (DIU) for its eco-friendly green campus has long since spread beyond the borders of the country to the international arena. Now, to consolidate that reputation, it has joined forces with eco-friendly transport bicycles.In the Presidential speech, Professor Dr. M Lutfar Rahman said that Daffodil University is not only imparting philosophical knowledge to its students, but is also making efforts to develop them as complete human beings with ideals and overall consciousness. We are hopeful that the students of Daffodil will be able to make important contributions in changing the entire society in the future.After the inauguration ceremony, the students of DIU participated in a colorful bicycle rally organised on the campus.