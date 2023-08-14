Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 August, 2023, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

PRAN-RFL, DIU encourage students to ride bicycles

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Desk

PRAN-RFL, DIU encourage students to ride bicycles

PRAN-RFL, DIU encourage students to ride bicycles

Daffodil International University has recently adopted a new programme in a different way to encourage and accustom the university's nearly 22,000 students and nearly 3,000 faculty-staff to use bicycles as pollution-free vehicles.

'RFL Bike', a subsidiary of PRAN-RFL Group, is supporting the programme by providing free 100 cycles, says a press release.

Dr. Masudur Rahman, Chairman, SME Foundation was present in the programme as the chief guest while Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Daffodil International University was present as the guest of honour in today's opening ceremony of bicycle popularization among DIU students. DIU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman presided over the program.Md. Mushtak Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of 'Pran Bike' was present asthe special guest in the event. The programme was addressed by Md. Sharful Islam, Head of Marketing, RFL, RMILL and Bike and Abu Taher Khan, Project Director of Industrial Innovation Center (IIC) of DIU.
The reputation of Daffodil International University (DIU) for its eco-friendly green campus has long since spread beyond the borders of the country to the international arena. Now, to consolidate that reputation, it has joined forces with eco-friendly transport bicycles.
While inauguration the program Chairman of the Daffodil University Board of Trustees. Dr. Md. Sabur Khan said, we want to make the DIU campus a pollution-free and environment-friendly campus only. We also want to develop the mindset of teachers, students and others staying here to be kind to the environment. We are hopeful that because of the education here, the students who pass out from here will work for a pollution-free human world for the rest of their lives.

In this regard, he requested the support and cooperation of the policy makers of the state, conscious people of the society and others who are sympathetic to the environment and said that we are committed to make the Daffodil University campus a unique representative of the green campus in the world.

Addressing as the special Guest - PRAN RFL COO Md. MostaqChowdhury saidthat apart from developing skilled and exemplary graduates, the fact that Daffodil University is joining the environmental protection movement which is undoubtedly commendable. The reputation of the charming green campus of this university has already spread to various places in the country and abroad. The addition of the bicycle as a pollution-free vehicle will give this campus a different dimension. He also said, we are proud and happy to be associated with this movement to create a pollution free environment at the green campus of Daffodil. PRAN-RFL Group has always been working for the environment. with specific and comprehensive programs in this regard. We remain committed to Daffodil's involvement in various environmental and student-supporting activities in the future.

He lauded the environmental movement of Daffodil University and urged its students to take a stand for Dharani, people and environment throughout their lives.

In the Presidential speech, Professor Dr. M Lutfar Rahman said that Daffodil University is not only imparting philosophical knowledge to its students, but is also making efforts to develop them as complete human beings with ideals and overall consciousness. We are hopeful that the students of Daffodil will be able to make important contributions in changing the entire society in the future.
After the inauguration ceremony, the students of DIU participated in a colorful bicycle rally organised on the campus.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deposits in banks rise to Tk 15,94,590cr in June
Mir Concrete secures loan from United Finance for green products
Walton showcases BD technology prowess: Planning Minister
‘Russia takes partial victory in economic war with West’
BEPZA EZ gets $8.6m investment from S Korea
Import cost drops by 16pc to $75b amid dollar crisis in FY’23
GPH signs MoU with Parkview Hospital
PRAN-RFL, DIU encourage students to ride bicycles


Latest News
Ctg, Madrasa Board announce fresh dates for deferred HSC exams
Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president
Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 93
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: source
AL, BNP, JP leaders hold meeting with US Congressmen
School teacher commits suicide in B'baria
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
South Korean co to set up industry in BEPZA EZ investing $8.62m
Soybean oil price lowered by Tk 5 a litre
Most Read News
Rows over Ctg waterlogging
Liton leaves for LPL
6 injured in N'ganj explosion, two in critical condition
Rains likely across country 3 more days
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
Ponds and hydrant system should be installed for fire fighting
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Eggs to be imported, if necessary: Tipu Munshi
Six burnt in Ashulia gas cylinder blast
Strengthening UN is a must for global peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft