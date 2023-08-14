Video
Home Business

SJIBL launches contactless card services

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

SJIBL launches contactless card services

SJIBL launches contactless card services

ShahjalalIslami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) launched contactless Debit, Credit and Prepaid cards recently with the aim of providing banking services to the customers at the fastest and safest time, says a press release.

The contactless cards not only provide convenience of contactless payment but also offer all the existing features of regular SJIBL Credit, Debit and Prepaid Cards.

Contactless cards are faster ways to pay with the SJIBL cards for purchases at participating stores. Instead of inserting card into the merchant terminal, only through a simply tap of card on the contactless terminal payment will be done.
From now, this will make the transaction easier, the transaction time will be less and above all the cardholders will be relieved from the risk of handing over the card. The Chairman of the board of Directors of the Bank, Mohammed Younus present as the chief guest and officially inaugurated the contactless Debit, Credit and Pre-paid card services.In the program, the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank  Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, spoke about the overall benefits of contactless Debit, Credit and Pre-paid card services.

Among others the Vice-Chairman of the Board  Mohiuddin Ahmed, the Directors  Akkas Uddin Mollah,  KhandakerShakib Ahmed, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman,  Abdul Halim,  Mohammed Nasir Uddin Khan,  Md. Moshiur Rahman Chamak, Independent Directors  EkramulHaque and  K. A. M. Majedur Rahman, the Additional Managing Directors of the Bank  Abdul Aziz,  S. M. Mainuddin Chowdhury and  MianQuamrul Hasan Chowdhury, the Deputy Managing Directors  Imtiaz U. Ahmed &  M. M. Saiful Islam, the Head of Public Relations and Bank Foundation Division  Md. Shamsuddoha (Shimu), the Company Secretary of the Bank  Md. Abul Bashar, the CFO of the Bank  Md. Jafar Sadeq, FCA and the Head of Card Division of the Bank  Md. Marufur Rahman Khan were also present in the programme.


