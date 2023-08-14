SJIBL launches contactless card services ShahjalalIslami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) launched contactless Debit, Credit and Prepaid cards recently with the aim of providing banking services to the customers at the fastest and safest time, says a press release.





The contactless cards not only provide convenience of contactless payment but also offer all the existing features of regular SJIBL Credit, Debit and Prepaid Cards.







Contactless cards are faster ways to pay with the SJIBL cards for purchases at participating stores. Instead of inserting card into the merchant terminal, only through a simply tap of card on the contactless terminal payment will be done.



From now, this will make the transaction easier, the transaction time will be less and above all the cardholders will be relieved from the risk of handing over the card. The Chairman of the board of Directors of the Bank, Mohammed Younus present as the chief guest and officially inaugurated the contactless Debit, Credit and Pre-paid card services.In the program, the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, spoke about the overall benefits of contactless Debit, Credit and Pre-paid card services.





