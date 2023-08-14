EBL cardholders to get rebate on Qatar Airways tickets



M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Mohamed El Emam, Country Manager - Bangladesh and Nepal, Qatar Airways exchanging documents after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently, says a press release.Under the arrangement, EBL cardholders will enjoy special discount on fares of Qatar Airways. Md. Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions, EBL and Bakhshi Mohd Tayab, Commercial Manager - Bangladesh, Qatar Airways, were present among others.