ICMAB holds orientation for newly admitted CMA students

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) arranged a day-long student orientation programme recently intending to provide essential information, alleviate anxieties and cultivate a sense of belonging among newcomers.Prof. Momtaz Uddin Ahmed FCMA, Past President and Present Council Member of ICMAB and Treasurer of Dhaka University joined the programme as the Chief Guest, says a press release.Executive Director of the Institute Muhammad Abdullah welcomed all the newly admitted students, council members and others in the programme.Chairman of the Student Affairs Committee Mohammed Jahangir Alam FCMA in Academic Briefing session elaborated on the philosophy that a fresher shall hold patience in pursuing CMA qualification and requested the students to follow clan culture in connecting to ICMAB and to become successful CMA. Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Masud FCMA, Director of Academic Affairs Division presented a comprehensive introduction to the ICMAB academic and skills development programs that will support the newcomers to navigate their new academic environment.The Chief Guest of the program Prof. Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed FCMA appreciated the decisions of the newly admitted students in joining the CMA program. Prof. Mamtaz presented a clear picture of the Country's need for professional accountants. Echoing with the other speakers, he explained different aspects of the CMA qualification that plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of belonging, confidence and preparedness.Mahtab Uddin Ahmed FCMA, Vice President, ICMAB, and Elias Ahmed FCMA, Finance Director, Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited, spoke on 'Meet the Corporate Leaders' while Zillur Rahman FCMA, DGM, Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd, outlined possible study and time management strategies and presented a pathway for successful CMA qualification.Fahmid Wasik Ali FCMA, Subhash Chandra Das FCMA, Saiful Islam FCMA, Sanaullah Fahim ACMA and Hasibul Islam ACMA let the newcomers know about the ups & downs the discussants faced in qualifying CMA and the way out in the session 'Revisiting the Memory Lane moderated by S. M. Zahir Uddin Haider FCMA.Secretary and Treasurer of the Institute Md. Kausar Alam FCMA, Md. Akhtaruzzaman FCMA respectively spoke about the bonding of the CMA family while AKM Jashim Uddin FCMA motivated students sharing his life experience.President of ICMAB Md. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA acknowledged the endurance of the fresher exhibited by their active participation in the day-long program. He expressed his belief in the new batch and assured that the Institute will provide the necessary support in facilitating their CMA journey. He requested the students to takeaway the messages delivered in different segments of the program and plan whatever is necessary to be a professional in a true sense.Scholarships and prizes were also distributed among the awardees and quiz winners at the program. The Chief Guest along with the office bearers handed over the scholarship checks to the awardees under the A. F. Mujibur Rahman Foundation and Jamal Ahmed Choudhury FCMA Special Award Fund. Dr. Etmina Ahmed, wife of late Muzaffar Ahmed FCMA, handed over the checks to the scholarship awardees of the Muzaffar Ahmed Memorial (ICMAB) Trust. The day long program ended with a colorful photo session.