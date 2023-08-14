Video
SBAC Bank holds discussion meeting

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

SBAC Bank holds discussion meeting

SBAC Bank holds discussion meeting

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited organized a discussion meeting and adopted a condolence resolution to observe the 48th martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the 168th board meeting of the bank held at its head office as part of the month-long programme to mark the National Mourning Day-2023 recently, says a press release.

Mohammed Ayub, Vice Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting while other members of the board of directors were present. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presented the condolence resolution in the meeting.


