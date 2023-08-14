Islami Bank holds Executive Development Programme Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organized an Executive Development Programme on "Four Decades of Islamic Banking in Bangladesh and the Way Forward" through virtual platform on Saturday, says a press release.





Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Khaled Mahmud Raihan, FCCA, Senior Vice President of the bank was presented as keynote speaker. Mohammad Qaisar Ali, JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors of the bank also addressed the program.







Presided over by Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA, K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the opening of the programme. Executivs of the bank along with top executives at Head Office, Zonal Heads and Branch incumbents attended the programme.





Mohammed Monirul Moula said Islami Bank is the largest and strongest bank in the country. It has formulated investment schemes keeping in view the needs and demands of the people. It plays a pivotal role in achieving the goals of the government by giving importance to loan schemes for production oriented sectors including industry, services, agriculture and other projects. He instructed the branch managers to strengthen productive investment to rural population through 29 schemes including agricultural investment, rural development and urban poverty development scheme of the bank.

He said Islami Bank has become the leading bank in the country in the last four decades since its establishment. Almost one-third of the country's banking sector is now under Islamic banking. Along with 10 full-fledged Islamic banks, conventional banks are also joining Shari'ah-based banking activities. Islamic banking activities are being carried out through specialized branches and Windows. He called upon all to work with utmost professionalism, dedication in providing customer service, timely planning and implementation.