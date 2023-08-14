Video
Home Business

Huawei finds 15pc net profit margin in H1'23

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Huawei has announced its business results for the first half of 2023 this week. In this half year, it has generated CNY (Chinese Yuan) 310.9 billion or $43.53 billion revenue that matches with its forecast.
The revenue reflects a year-on-year increase of 3.1% and a net profit margin of 15.0%. The company's ICT infrastructure business contributed CNY167.2 billion, its consumer business CNY103.5 billion, its cloud business CNY24.1 billion, its digital power business CNY24.2 billion, and its intelligent automotive solution (IAS) business CNY1 billion.
"I'd like to thank our customers and partners for their ongoing support," said Sabrina Meng, Huawei's Rotating Chairwoman. "I'd also like to thank the entire Huawei team for its solidarity and dedication. Huawei has been investing heavily in foundational technologies to harness trends in digitalization, intelligence, and decarbonization, focusing on creating value for our customers and partners. In the first half of 2023, our ICT infrastructure business remained solid, and our consumer business achieved growth. Our digital power and cloud businesses both experienced strong growth, and our new components for intelligent connected vehicles continue to gain competitiveness." ($1 = CNY7.2543)


