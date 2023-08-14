Eggs to be imported if required:Minister





The government will allow the import of eggs after consultation with the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry if the price of eggs does not come down, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday."If the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock fixes the price for eggs it can be controlled through drives conducted by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection," he said while talking to reporters after attending a programme at Mohammadpur Town Hall in the city.As price of eggs soars abnormally the members of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection are conducting drives in different wholesale markets in the city and realising fines, he said."Importing eggs is not under the jurisdiction of the Commerce Ministry and the permission from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock is needed for import. A decision regarding import of eggs will be known soon after getting green signal from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock," he said.Talking about the price of sugar, Tipu said, "Alongside importing sugar from the international markets, we are also procuring sugar from the local markets to meet the demand due to delay in arrival of sugar-laden ships or unloading complexities."Replying to a question about importing essential goods from India through quota, the minister said a decision will be taken in this regard as he is going to India this month and will meet the commerce minister of India. �UNB