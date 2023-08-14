Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 August, 2023, 6:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pubali Bank Sylhet holds 2nd branch managers’ confce

Published : Monday, 14 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Desk

Pubali Bank Sylhet holds 2nd branch managers’ confce

Pubali Bank Sylhet holds 2nd branch managers’ confce

The 2nd Branch Managers Conference - 2023 of Pubali Bank Ltd was held by          Principal Office Sylhet at Sylhet Station Club Limited recently, says a press release.

The event garnered active participation of Branch Managers, Sub-Branch Managers and Islamic Banking Window Heads representing Sylhet East, Sylhet West and Moulvibazar Regional Offices.

Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Pubali Bank Limited, attended the event as distinguished chief guest in the comprehensive day-long conference.
Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Anisuzzaman was also present as special guest. Abu Laich Md. Samsujjaman, General Manager at Principal Office Sylhet, chaired the workshop. The event was attended by Chowdhury Md. Shofiul Hassan,  Regional Manager and Deputy General Manager of Sylhet East; Md. Shaiful Islam, Regional Manager and Deputy General Manager of Sylhet West Region and Md. Fazlul Kabir Chowdhury, Regional and Deputy General Manager of Moulvibazar Region.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Mohammad Ali, emphasized on this occasion that the need for expanding the bank's operations using advanced technology in the contemporary banking services. Highlighting that Pubali Bank Limited is the largest private commercial bank in Bangladesh, he underscored the bank's unwavering commitment to transparent lending practices to foster sustainable growth.

In his address Mohammad Ali urged the managers to meticulously select qualified individuals and institutions for credit disbursement, especially in the spheres of agricultural and industrial development. He underscored the bank's legacy of 64 years of dedicated customer service affirming its stature as a conscientious financial institution. Furthermore, he stressed the need of recovering defaulted, classified and abandoned loans, urging all regional heads to exercise special vigilance and close supervision to prevent the occurrence of new loan defaults or classifications.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deposits in banks rise to Tk 15,94,590cr in June
Mir Concrete secures loan from United Finance for green products
Walton showcases BD technology prowess: Planning Minister
‘Russia takes partial victory in economic war with West’
BEPZA EZ gets $8.6m investment from S Korea
Import cost drops by 16pc to $75b amid dollar crisis in FY’23
GPH signs MoU with Parkview Hospital
PRAN-RFL, DIU encourage students to ride bicycles


Latest News
Ctg, Madrasa Board announce fresh dates for deferred HSC exams
Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president
Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 93
Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: source
AL, BNP, JP leaders hold meeting with US Congressmen
School teacher commits suicide in B'baria
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team
South Korean co to set up industry in BEPZA EZ investing $8.62m
Soybean oil price lowered by Tk 5 a litre
Most Read News
Rows over Ctg waterlogging
Liton leaves for LPL
6 injured in N'ganj explosion, two in critical condition
Rains likely across country 3 more days
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order
Ponds and hydrant system should be installed for fire fighting
Soybean oil-sugar prices lowered
Eggs to be imported, if necessary: Tipu Munshi
Six burnt in Ashulia gas cylinder blast
Strengthening UN is a must for global peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft