Pubali Bank Sylhet holds 2nd branch managers’ confce The 2nd Branch Managers Conference - 2023 of Pubali Bank Ltd was held by Principal Office Sylhet at Sylhet Station Club Limited recently, says a press release.





The event garnered active participation of Branch Managers, Sub-Branch Managers and Islamic Banking Window Heads representing Sylhet East, Sylhet West and Moulvibazar Regional Offices.







Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Pubali Bank Limited, attended the event as distinguished chief guest in the comprehensive day-long conference.



Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Anisuzzaman was also present as special guest. Abu Laich Md. Samsujjaman, General Manager at Principal Office Sylhet, chaired the workshop. The event was attended by Chowdhury Md. Shofiul Hassan, Regional Manager and Deputy General Manager of Sylhet East; Md. Shaiful Islam, Regional Manager and Deputy General Manager of Sylhet West Region and Md. Fazlul Kabir Chowdhury, Regional and Deputy General Manager of Moulvibazar Region.





Managing Director and Chief Executive Mohammad Ali, emphasized on this occasion that the need for expanding the bank's operations using advanced technology in the contemporary banking services. Highlighting that Pubali Bank Limited is the largest private commercial bank in Bangladesh, he underscored the bank's unwavering commitment to transparent lending practices to foster sustainable growth.







In his address Mohammad Ali urged the managers to meticulously select qualified individuals and institutions for credit disbursement, especially in the spheres of agricultural and industrial development. He underscored the bank's legacy of 64 years of dedicated customer service affirming its stature as a conscientious financial institution. Furthermore, he stressed the need of recovering defaulted, classified and abandoned loans, urging all regional heads to exercise special vigilance and close supervision to prevent the occurrence of new loan defaults or classifications.