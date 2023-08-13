9 Bangladeshis 'missing' in Mediterranean





Seven other men from Narsingdi reportedly went missing and another died in a similar incident on Jun 24.



The latest disaster occurred on Wednesday night, some 40 minutes after the boat left a migrant camp on the Libyan coast, said Jamal Mia, whose brother Kamal Hossain is among the nine men.





He said the family paid a man named Zakir Hossain and his aunt Shahinur Begum Tk 1.2 million six months ago after the suspected human traffickers promised them to take Kamal to Italy via Libya.



Milon Mia, a member of the local union council, learnt about the incident when he contacted Zakir, who was also in Libya, and the rescued victims, said Jamal.



Union Council Member Milon said he tried to contact Zakir and the rescued victims after hearing about the incident from others.



Another person picked up the phone and told him about the incident, Milon said.



The others who also tried to travel to Libya by paying Zakir, but went missing in the boat disaster, are Mokhlesur Rahman, 20, Masud Rana, 22, Monir Hossain, 22, Rabiul Islam, 33, Rayhan, 22, Swadhin Mia, 20, Aman Mia, 21, and Emon, 20.



Ibrahim, the brother of Rabiul who identified himself with a single name, said his brother went to Libya eight months ago through a trafficker based in Bhairab, but Rabiul did not get any valid documents there.



Zakir of Dulalkandi then took Tk 900,000 from the family, promising them to send Rabiul to Italy.

Zakir's family and his aunt Shahinur fled their homes.



Md Tanvir Ahmed, chief of Belabo Police Station, said no one filed a written complaint about the matter, but police were looking into it.



Ayesha Zannat Tahera, chief executive of Belabo Upazila administration, said she was trying to get information about the Bangladeshi migrants through the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry. �bdnews24.com NARSINGDI, Aug 12: Nine young Bangladeshis from Narsingdi have been reported missing by their families while on their way to Italy from Libya in a migrant boat that capsized in the Mediterranean.Seven other men from Narsingdi reportedly went missing and another died in a similar incident on Jun 24.The latest disaster occurred on Wednesday night, some 40 minutes after the boat left a migrant camp on the Libyan coast, said Jamal Mia, whose brother Kamal Hossain is among the nine men.There were 20 people on the boat and some of them were rescued, but nine went missing, Jamal saidHe said the family paid a man named Zakir Hossain and his aunt Shahinur Begum Tk 1.2 million six months ago after the suspected human traffickers promised them to take Kamal to Italy via Libya.Milon Mia, a member of the local union council, learnt about the incident when he contacted Zakir, who was also in Libya, and the rescued victims, said Jamal.Union Council Member Milon said he tried to contact Zakir and the rescued victims after hearing about the incident from others.Another person picked up the phone and told him about the incident, Milon said.The others who also tried to travel to Libya by paying Zakir, but went missing in the boat disaster, are Mokhlesur Rahman, 20, Masud Rana, 22, Monir Hossain, 22, Rabiul Islam, 33, Rayhan, 22, Swadhin Mia, 20, Aman Mia, 21, and Emon, 20.Ibrahim, the brother of Rabiul who identified himself with a single name, said his brother went to Libya eight months ago through a trafficker based in Bhairab, but Rabiul did not get any valid documents there.Zakir of Dulalkandi then took Tk 900,000 from the family, promising them to send Rabiul to Italy.Zakir's family and his aunt Shahinur fled their homes.Md Tanvir Ahmed, chief of Belabo Police Station, said no one filed a written complaint about the matter, but police were looking into it.Ayesha Zannat Tahera, chief executive of Belabo Upazila administration, said she was trying to get information about the Bangladeshi migrants through the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry. �bdnews24.com