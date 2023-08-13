Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Boat Capsize

9 Bangladeshis 'missing' in Mediterranean

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

NARSINGDI, Aug 12: Nine young Bangladeshis from Narsingdi have been reported missing by their families while on their way to Italy from Libya in a migrant boat that capsized in the Mediterranean.
Seven other men from Narsingdi reportedly went missing and another died in a similar incident on Jun 24.

The latest disaster occurred on Wednesday night, some 40 minutes after the boat left a migrant camp on the Libyan coast, said Jamal Mia, whose brother Kamal Hossain is among the nine men.
There were 20 people on the boat and some of them were rescued, but nine went missing, Jamal said

He said the family paid a man named Zakir Hossain and his aunt Shahinur Begum Tk 1.2 million six months ago after the suspected human traffickers promised them to take Kamal to Italy via Libya.

Milon Mia, a member of the local union council, learnt about the incident when he contacted Zakir, who was also in Libya, and the rescued victims, said Jamal.

Union Council Member Milon said he tried to contact Zakir and the rescued victims after hearing about the incident from others.

Another person picked up the phone and told him about the incident, Milon said.

The others who also tried to travel to Libya by paying Zakir, but went missing in the boat disaster, are Mokhlesur Rahman, 20, Masud Rana, 22, Monir Hossain, 22, Rabiul Islam, 33, Rayhan, 22, Swadhin Mia, 20, Aman Mia, 21, and Emon, 20.

Ibrahim, the brother of Rabiul who identified himself with a single name, said his brother went to Libya eight months ago through a trafficker based in Bhairab, but Rabiul did not get any valid documents there.

Zakir of Dulalkandi then took Tk 900,000 from the family, promising them to send Rabiul to Italy.
Zakir's family and his aunt Shahinur fled their homes.

Md Tanvir Ahmed, chief of Belabo Police Station, said no one filed a written complaint about the matter, but police were looking into it.

Ayesha Zannat Tahera, chief executive of Belabo Upazila administration, said she was trying to get information about the Bangladeshi migrants through the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry.    �bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 Bangladeshis 'missing' in Mediterranean
8 rail, road, air projects ready for opening by Oct
40,000 bags of saline needed daily: Health Minister
Dengue cases cross 82,500 this year, death toll 387
Russia bans employees from using iPhones at workplace
No foreign country behind BNP, Jamaat: PM
Six diesel-fired power plants to shut by yr-end
Woman, 6-yr old daughter hacked dead at Bagerhat


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft