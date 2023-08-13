8 rail, road, air projects ready for opening by Oct







A year has passed since the opening of the much-desired Padma Bridge. And some other projects including Metrorail, Bus Rapid Transit have been partially opened.



Advanced communication infrastructure is needed to make a country developed. Sheikh Hasina's government assumed office in 2009 with the dream of making underdeveloped Bangladesh a middle-income country. Later, vision-2041 was announced to move from a middle-income country to a developed country.

The government is going to open some eight projects within the upcoming October ahead of the country's general election supposed to be held on December this year.



The projects are-1. Khulna-Mongla Rail Project, 2. Padma Rail Link Project, 3. Cox's Bazar Rail Link Project, 4. Akhaura-Agartala Inter-Country Rail Link Project, 5. Metrorail project, 6. Dhaka Elevated Expressway Project, 7. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel (Karnaphuli Tunnel) and 8. Shahjalal International Airport Terminal-III.



Two of the four railway projects will be inaugurated in September and two in October.



Padma Bridge Rail Link Project: The government is waiting to run trains on the Padma Bridge. Activities have already been started to inaugurate the project in September.



An event management company has already been assigned with the task of organizing the inauguration of the project.



The officials of the Padma rail project have confirmed that the trial run will be completed by August. The plan to inaugurate the rail line from Dhaka to Bhanga in September is final.



96 per cent progress has been made on the Mawa-Bhanga section. The progress of Dhaka-Mawa section has been 79 per cent.



However, the progress of the section up to Bhanga-Jessore is 79 per cent, this section will be inaugurated in June of 2024. The cost of Padma rail link project has been estimated at Tk 39, 247 crore.



Akhaura-Agartala Inter-country Rail Link Project: Akhaura-Agartala railway line project has been seeing light finally. The project is being implemented with an Indian loan.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may jointly inaugurate the railway line with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to India in September.



Project officials said that the work of Akhaura-Agartala project has been completed more than 90 per cent. The work of laying the railway line is complete. Other works will also be completed before September.



During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in January 2010, a memorandum of understanding was signed for the construction of this rail link with the grant of the Government of India for the construction of the Akhaura-Agartala railway.



After that the project was approved by ECNEC for implementation from July 2016 to 2018. Later, the project was revised to extend till June 2022, but due to non-completion of the project, the project was extended for the fourth time to June 2024. In other words, this project, which has been going on for 13 years, is finally seeing the light.



The total cost of this project is Tk 477.81 crore. Out of this, government funding is Tk 57.5 crore and Indian debt is Tk 420.76.



Khulna-Mongla Rail Line: Mongla port, the second largest sea port of the country, was out of rail connection for a long time. That is why the initiative to expand the railway from Khulna to Mongla was taken.



Due to various complications, the period has been extended several times, and finally, the construction work is near to be completed.



This project is also scheduled to be inaugurated with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India.



The project officials said that 99 per cent of the project has been completed in August. However, some important works on five bridges are ongoing.



The work of laying the main railway line is over. Construction of eight stations on this route has also been completed. Finishing works of these stations are ongoing.



This project was also approved in the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting in 2010. And after 13 years, it is seeing the light.



Cox's Bazar Rail Link Project: The construction of direct rail link between Dhaka and tourist city Cox's Bazar is in the final stage. For this purpose, 88 km railway line has been laid from Dohazari in Chattogram to Cox's Bazar and 12 km is left. The overall progress of the project is about 87 per cent.



Although the Ministry of Railways is talking about September, but due to the Kalurghat Bridge renovation the inauguration of the rail line may be deferred to October.



Regarding the inauguration of four projects Railway Ministry Secretary Md Humayun Kabir told the Daily Observer, "We have planned to inaugurate the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project in the third week of September and a week after that the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway line will be inaugurated by the end of September."



On the other hand, the railway secretary also said that Khulna-Mongla and Akhaura (Bangladesh)-Agartala (India) railway line will be inaugurated during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in September.



Meanwhile, three mega projects of the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry are waiting for inauguration.



Dhaka Elevated Expressway: Part of the elevated road from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Farmgate via Tejgaon will be opened in a month. There will be no signal anywhere and no traffic congestion on this way.



It was impossible to dream roads without traffic jam in the Dhaka city. But the dream is going to be translated into reality by the inauguration of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway. It will take just 12 minutes to cross 12- km roads on the way.



City dwellers will get this facility from Dhaka Elevated Expressway in September. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the work of the first phase.



Dhaka Elevated Expressway project Director AHMS Akhtar said that the construction of the expressway is being completed in three phases.



98 per cent of the first part up to Banani and 54 per cent of the work from Banani to Moghbazar has been completed. The section from Airport to Farmgate is ready for inauguration in September.



On the other hand, when the third section from Moghbazar to Kutubkhali is completed, this expressway will connect the Dhaka airport with the Dhaka-Chattogram highway (Kutubkhali) flawlessly.



Metrorail (MRT Line-6): Metrorail is already running regularly from Diabari to Agargaon. And the section from Agargaon to Motijheel is also going to be inaugurated in October. Experimental movement has already started in this part.



To go from Uttara to Motijheel, it will take only 38 minutes by Metrorail. Now, it takes one and a half to two hours by roads for this distance.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel (Karnaphuli Tunnel): The main work of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel at the bottom of Karnaphuli River in Chattogram has been completed. This project is going to be inaugurated in October.



Bridge Department Secretary Md Manjur Hossain said, "Bangladesh will enter the tunnel era through this project. If this project is inaugurated, the communication system of the country will begin a new horizon."



Third terminal of the Dhaka airport: Meanwhile, country's largest air travel project is also waiting for inauguration. The third terminal of Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is going to be opened on October 7.



This terminal is being built following the model of the world-famous Heathrow in London, John F Kennedy in New York, Changi in Singapore, and Dubai Airport in the United Arab Emirates.



The wonderful terminal building is also visible now. Interior decoration work is going on. The fully operational terminal with modern facilities will increase air traffic and passenger service quality.



Those concerned believe that if this terminal is fully operational, the signal of developing Bangladesh will reach to rest of the world.



