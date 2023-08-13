Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

40,000 bags of saline needed daily: Health Minister

Manufacturers asked to import if needed

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Aug 12: As the dengue cases have increased tenfold across the country, there is a demand of about 40,000 bags of saline every day. It means 12 lakh bags of saline are needed every month.

In this situation, instruction has been given to keep ready enough supply of saline, Health Minister Zahid Maleque Swapan told media on Saturday.

The minister made the remark while talking to reporters after visiting the dengue unit of Manikganj's 250-bed Sadar Hospital on the day.

Among others, Manikganj Deputy Commissioner Rehena Akter, Municipality Mayor Ramzan Ali, Civil Surgeon Dr. Moazzem Ali Khan Chowdhury, Residential Medical Officer Kazi AKM Rasel, were present, during the health minister's visit to the hospital.

Zahid Maleque said, "Bangladesh's saline manufacturers have been asked to go for full production. But all the pharmaceutical companies are not being able to produce that much of saline.

That is why a meeting was held two days ago, where instructions have been given, if necessary, you can import saline from abroad."

He also assured that there is no shortage of saline at government hospitals despite increasing the demand of the medicine rapidly amid the dengue outbreak.

He said, "About 3,000 beds have been kept in Dhaka city. Of them, 2,000 beds are occupied. Authorities were asked to keep 5,000 beds ready for patients across the country. But, many beds are still vacant."

"We have urged the city corporations and municipalities to spray insecticide properly. If you want to reduce the number of dengue patients, you must have to lower the number of mosquito. If there is no mosquito, there will be no mosquito bites and no dengue patients as well," he added.

He also stressed on eradication of the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquito. The city corporations and municipalities have the responsibility to spray insecticide regularly in places where water accumulates or on open drains.

Spraying will not be effective if it is only done when an outbreak occurs. It should be done throughout the year and only then mosquitoes and dengue will come under control.

He also urged the city dwellers to clean their yard regularly to eradicate the mosquito menace.

The minister also informed that if there is a shortage of dengue testing kits in any government hospital it will be supplied quickly as per demand.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 Bangladeshis 'missing' in Mediterranean
8 rail, road, air projects ready for opening by Oct
40,000 bags of saline needed daily: Health Minister
Dengue cases cross 82,500 this year, death toll 387
Russia bans employees from using iPhones at workplace
No foreign country behind BNP, Jamaat: PM
Six diesel-fired power plants to shut by yr-end
Woman, 6-yr old daughter hacked dead at Bagerhat


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft