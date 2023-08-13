40,000 bags of saline needed daily: Health Minister







In this situation, instruction has been given to keep ready enough supply of saline, Health Minister Zahid Maleque Swapan told media on Saturday.



The minister made the remark while talking to reporters after visiting the dengue unit of Manikganj's 250-bed Sadar Hospital on the day.

Among others, Manikganj Deputy Commissioner Rehena Akter, Municipality Mayor Ramzan Ali, Civil Surgeon Dr. Moazzem Ali Khan Chowdhury, Residential Medical Officer Kazi AKM Rasel, were present, during the health minister's visit to the hospital.



Zahid Maleque said, "Bangladesh's saline manufacturers have been asked to go for full production. But all the pharmaceutical companies are not being able to produce that much of saline.



That is why a meeting was held two days ago, where instructions have been given, if necessary, you can import saline from abroad."



He also assured that there is no shortage of saline at government hospitals despite increasing the demand of the medicine rapidly amid the dengue outbreak.



He said, "About 3,000 beds have been kept in Dhaka city. Of them, 2,000 beds are occupied. Authorities were asked to keep 5,000 beds ready for patients across the country. But, many beds are still vacant."



"We have urged the city corporations and municipalities to spray insecticide properly. If you want to reduce the number of dengue patients, you must have to lower the number of mosquito. If there is no mosquito, there will be no mosquito bites and no dengue patients as well," he added.



He also stressed on eradication of the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquito. The city corporations and municipalities have the responsibility to spray insecticide regularly in places where water accumulates or on open drains.



Spraying will not be effective if it is only done when an outbreak occurs. It should be done throughout the year and only then mosquitoes and dengue will come under control.



He also urged the city dwellers to clean their yard regularly to eradicate the mosquito menace.



The minister also informed that if there is a shortage of dengue testing kits in any government hospital it will be supplied quickly as per demand.



