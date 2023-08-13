Video
Russia bans employees from using iPhones at workplace

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Aug 12: Russia's ministry of digital development has banned employee  from using Apple iPhones and iPads for work purposes, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing the minister, Maksut Shadaev.

"A ban is imposed on using (Apple) mobile devices - smartphones and tablets - to access work applications and work email exchange," he told reporters at a digital conference, the agency said.

"It's allowed to use iPhones for personal needs," Shadaev said.

The ministry issued the ban two months after claims by the Russian main domestic security service, the FSB, that several thousands Apple devices were compromised as a result of an espionage operation by the US.

Apple denied the allegations. The US National Security Agency, which the FSB said cooperated with Apple, declined to comment on the claims at the time.    �Reuters


