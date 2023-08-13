Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Six diesel-fired power plants to shut by yr-end

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

The government plans to retire six diesel-fired power plants, with a combined capacity close to 1000 MW, before the end of 2023.

According to official sources, the six plants, belonging to four private companies, are Bangla Track's 300 MW (Jeshore 100 MW and Daudkandi 200 MW), Aggreko's 200 MW (Awarahati 100 MW and Brahmangaon 100 MW), APR Energy's Pangaon 300 MW, and Paramount's Baghabari 200 MW.

"Of these, 800 MW has already gone into retirement in between February and June this year while the remaining 200 MW will be retiring in August," said a highly-placed source at the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

Once all the plants are retired, it will save the government around Tk 2,250 crore per year, the source added.

As per the BPDB Annual Report 2021-22, the country's total grid-connected generation capacity is 22,482 MW, of which diesel-fired plants contributed 1290 MW, or 5.7 per cent of the total capacity.

Up to date BPDB data shows that grid-connected installed capacity is closing in on 25000 MW in 2023-24.

In fiscal 2021-22 fiscal year, the cost per kilowatt-hour of electricity by diesel was      

Tk 154.11, while for gas-fired power plants it was Tk 3.46. It was Tk 9.17 for coal-fired plants and Tk 22.10 for furnace oil-based plants.

"The current situation when both the US dollar rate and diesel price have increased, the production cost has spiked substantially," said the top BPDB official.

He informed that all the power purchase agreements (PPAs) were signed on the basis of US Dollar rates and payments are made in dollars under an arrangement with the central bank.

So if the existing US dollar rates and current diesel rates are calculated, the production cost of diesel-fired power plants will be much higher in 2023-24 than that of 2021-22.

He noted that in the existing situation, the tariff foreach unit of power produced by diesel-fired plants is over Tk 172.5.
The current dollar price is Tk 109 while it was Tk 85 when the agreements were signed.

Similarly, per litre of diesel price was Tk 65 and then increased to Tk 80 in November 2021 and Tk 114 in August last year, he noted.

Official sources said that in the last 5 years, the owners of such costly diesel-fired power plants were paid $1.03 billion or Tk 11,281.5 crore.

Welcoming the move for retirement of diesel-fired power plants, eminent energy expert Dr M Tamim said it is 'a very good decision'.

"It was just meaningless to keep the costly diesel-fired plants in the system� The government should retire all the remaining diesel-fired plants as early as possible," he told UNB.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 Bangladeshis 'missing' in Mediterranean
8 rail, road, air projects ready for opening by Oct
40,000 bags of saline needed daily: Health Minister
Dengue cases cross 82,500 this year, death toll 387
Russia bans employees from using iPhones at workplace
No foreign country behind BNP, Jamaat: PM
Six diesel-fired power plants to shut by yr-end
Woman, 6-yr old daughter hacked dead at Bagerhat


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft