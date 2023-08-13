Video
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 2:05 AM
Home Front Page

Woman, 6-yr old daughter hacked dead at Bagerhat

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent


BAGERHAT, Aug 12: A 38-year-old woman and her daughter were reportedly hacked to death by some miscreants in Sharankhola upazila here on Friday.

Papia Begum was the wife of Abu Zafar Hawladar, a resident of Uttar Rajapur village. Their daughter Sauda Jeni was 6 years old.
The incident took place at around 7:00pm on Friday at Uttar Rajapur village under Rayenda union of the upazila.

According to locals, a gang of miscreants entered the house of the woman and hacked them with sharp weapons, leaving Jeni dead on the spot.

Papia was rushed to Sharankhola Health Complex, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

On information, police recovered the bodies, said Md Ekram Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sharankhola Police Station.

"We contacted the victims' family members and are investigating the murder," added the OC.


