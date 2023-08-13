Matarbari Coal Power Plant builds up stock of 4.5 lakh MT of fuel







"The seventh ship carrying 65,000 metric tons of coal arrived in Matarbari last Friday," said Engr Abul Kalam Azad, the Project Director.



He said, over 4.50 lakh metric tons of coal have already been imported for commercial operation of the plant.



He hoped that the first unit of the plant is expected to go on operation in January next year.

Another 600 MW is expected to be added by March 2024, he said.



developed a jetty for the plant. After the completion of the first jetty at the Matarbari Coal Power Plant, the commercial cargo ship named Venus Triumph arrived on December 29 in 2020, paving the way for the transportation of various components of the power plant by sea.



The power plant had been built adjacent to the sea, which will not be affected by cyclone or tidal surges, as a-14 meter high embankment was constructed and the power plant is located inside the dam keeping in mind the highest tide in Bangladesh at a height of 10 meters.



The Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant Project involves building a coal-fired power plant with the capacity of generating 1,200 megawatts (MW) of power and affiliated facilities over a period of seven years with the funding provided by JICA.



Japan's Sumitomo, Toshiba, and IHI are collaborating as a consortium to implement the project, with POSCO E&C subcontracted to construct the major part of the plant.



As part of its commitment to supporting the region's economy, POSCO E&C has employed some 4,000 local workers daily on average.



The CPGCBL, a state-owned enterprise, developed the project at a cost of Tk 51,854.88 crore.

When the plant goes into commercial operation, the plant will consume 10,000 tonnes of coal every day, each unit requiring 5,000 tonnes.



Four tanks having the storage capacity of 17 lakh tonnes have already been built alongside two jetties at the project site to unload the coal to the tanks directly from the ships, the Project Director said.



The tanks have the capacity of storing coal for 60 days. It will require one and a half day or two days to unload coal from a ship.



