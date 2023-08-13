7 docs, 5 others held over leaking questions







Additional Superintendent of Police Azad Rahman of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the matter on Saturday.



He said detectives arrested 12 people for their alleged involvement in question paper leak.

CID Chief additional IGP Mohammad Ali Mia will inform the detailed about the incident at CID media centre, Mlibagh in the capital on Sunday.



Earlier in 2019, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police submitted chargesheet against 125 people, including 87 Dhaka University (DU) students, for their involvement in leaking university admission test question papers.



Among the chargesheeted accused Natore District Sports official Rakibul Hasan among them. He is the mastermind of this ring.



