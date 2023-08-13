

Only BNP fails to praise the dev of country: Quader



Quader was addressing a discussion meeting organized by 'Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad' at the city's Bangabandhu Avenue area marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Bangladesh is undergoing development because there is democracy, Quader opined. "Only BNP fails to praise the development of the country," he alleged.

Quader also said that the Awami League takes BNP as an opponent but BNP takes AL as an enemy, which started on August 21 (2004). "Zia family members are the masterminds of all the murders and conspiracies, including August 15 or August 21."



"BNP knows what will happen to them in the election. If there is an election at the moment, 70% of the votes of this country will be given to Sheikh Hasina," he said.



Obaidul Quader also urged the people of the country to have faith in Sheikh Hasina in any crisis or problem.



"The then army chief Ziaur Rahman made a cut or amendment to the constitution.... The election will be held according to the constitution. If you want, come to the election or do whatever you want," Quader added. �UNB



