Bodies of 2 newborns found near DU’s Ekushey Hall







Being informed, police recovered the bodies of the newborns (boy) wrapped in a old cloth (lungi) from the spot on Friday afternoon, said SI Harun ur Rashid of Shahbag Police Station.



Their bodies have been kept at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue after an autopsy.

It is not known who left the bodies of the newborn boys there, he said adding that the hey will be approximately one-day old. �UNB



