Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bodies of 2 newborns found near DU’s Ekushey Hall

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The bodies of two newborns have been recovered from the garbage on a footpath near the Amar Ekushey Hall of Dhaka University.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies of the newborns (boy) wrapped in a old cloth (lungi) from the spot on Friday afternoon, said SI Harun ur Rashid of Shahbag Police Station.

Their bodies have been kept at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue after an autopsy.

It is not known who left the bodies of the newborn boys there, he said adding that the hey will be approximately one-day old.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7 docs, 5 others held over leaking questions
Actor-politician Jaya Prada gets 6 months in jail
Only BNP fails to praise the dev of country: Quader
Bodies of 2 newborns found near DU’s Ekushey Hall
Govt, allies to accept any opposition condition for fair polls as per constitution: Amu
Microbus catches fire in N’ganj triggering off 4-km-long tailback
Release Khaleda now, send her abroad for treatment: Fakhrul Or face people's backlash, he says
Webb telescope captures image of most distant star ever seen


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft