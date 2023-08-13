Govt, allies to accept any opposition condition for fair polls as per constitution: Amu







Even if anyone wants to come to the government during the election, they will be taken as technocrat ministers, he said, speaking as the chief guest at a discussion organised to mark 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal hosted the discussion at Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Auditorium of National Press Club.

.He said, "Sheikh Hasina and the government will not hesitate to spend for holding free and fair election.



We are committed about free and fair elections based on the constitution.



In this case, we agree to accept any condition of the opposition parties. But they have to accept one thing.



That is, the constitution must be followed." Amir Hossain Amu said, "Today, those who talk about tearing up the constitution, those who talk about tampering with the constitution in the political arena, will not be tolerated. We can't let it happen."



Alleging that the constitution has been tampered by BNP, he said, "This constitution was created at the cost of a lot of blood, life, sufferings and sacrifice.



The constitution of independent-sovereign Bangladesh is a highly respected constitution in the world. It is considered as one of the best constitutions of the 20th century. This constitution will not be allowed to be torn apart."



Claiming that the foreigners were 'convinced' by the words of the Prime Minister and the government, Amu said, "It has been a few months - many people are coming from different countries. Foreigners are coming and meeting the Prime Minister.



The Prime Minister has also made it clear to them that there will be free, fair and impartial election under the electoral government formed on the basis of the constitution.



They can send as many observers as they like." He said, "Yes, we will accept everything. Even if anyone wants to come to the government during the election, they will be taken as technocrat ministers.



How to take? That is - those who are represented in parliament, the percentage of the members of parliament will be taken by the government during the election."



JSD President Hasanul Haque Inu, AL Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya were special guests at the discussion. Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua presided over the discussion.



