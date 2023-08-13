|
Microbus catches fire in N’ganj triggering off 4-km-long tailback
Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 42
A microbus caught fire near Kanchan Bridge on Purbachal Expressway in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj on Saturday afternoon, creating 4-km tailback on the road.
There was no casualties were reported as there were no passengers in the microbus and the driver managed to get off the vehicles soon after the fire broke out.
The fire caused a four-kilometre tailback in the area. Later, the highway police restored traffic on the road.