Microbus catches fire in N’ganj triggering off 4-km-long tailback

A microbus caught fire near Kanchan Bridge on Purbachal Expressway in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj on Saturday afternoon, creating 4-km tailback on the road.There was no casualties were reported as there were no passengers in the microbus and the driver managed to get off the vehicles soon after the fire broke out.Purbachal Fire Service Station Commander Ratan Roy said they suspected that the fire might have broke out due to a fault in the engine of the vehicle. Two firefighting units of Purbachal station brought the fire under control.The fire caused a four-kilometre tailback in the area. Later, the highway police restored traffic on the road.