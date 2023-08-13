

Release Khaleda now, send her abroad for treatment: Fakhrul Or face people's backlash, he says



He made the demand after offering doa at the grave of BNP chief's late son Arafat Rahman Koko. Marking the 54th birthday of Koko BNP Secretary General along with BNP leaders and activists went to the Banani graveyard.



On January 24 in 2015, Koko died of cardiac arrest at the age of 45 at a rented house in Malaysia.

Fakhrul said, "Otherwise, the BNP leader warned that people will intensify the ongoing one-point movement for ensuring the unconditional release of Khaleda."



Expressed concern over the worsening physical condition of their party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Fakhrul said, "I was in the hospital on Friday.



The doctors are not sure whether her treatment will eventually be possible if she's not immediately sent abroad for advanced treatment."



Speaking to reporters he said, "I would like to clearly tell the authorities concerned to immediately release our leader and take steps for her proper treatment abroad."



Fakhrul alleged that Koko lost his life prematurely due to direct and indirect torture by the interim regime of Fakhruddin-Moyeenuddin after the 1/11 political changeover in 2007.



"It's very unfortunate that the Moyeenuddin-Fakhruddin regime shamelessly and brutally tortured our extraordinary sports organizer. He fell ill due to physical torture and died while undergoing treatment in Malaysia," he said.



BNP leaders prayed for the salvation of Koko's departed soul.



Fakhrul Islam also addressed a press conference of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Front at BNP party Chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday afternoon.



He said Awami League is carrying out false propaganda in India that, BNP is an anti-Hindu organisation in Bangladesh. But people do not believe the Awami League's propaganda aimed at painting BNP as an anti-Hindu party.



"We can vigorously say that Hindus remain safe when BNP is in power. We have a commitment to protect the rights of all communities," he said.



The BNP leader said democracy is mandatory for protecting the safety and rights of minority communities. "So, we have to win the struggle for democracy. There is no alternative to it."



He said the ruling Awami League used to say they are the most non-communal party in the country. "You know how secular they are.



We have seen the years 1972 to 1975. People belonging to Awami League mostly occupied the houses, shops, and businesses of our religious minorities in this country."



The BNP leader also alleged that Awami League leaders and activists were involved in the attacks on temples and vandalism of idols in different part of the country and the arson attacks on Buddhist monasteries and communities in Ramu, Cox's Bazar, during the current government's tenure.



He highlighted the security measures taken for the Hindu community in Bangladesh by the then BNP government, during the attack on Babri Masjid in India in 1992.



The BNP leader alleged that the government has long been working to eliminate its political opponents by snatching their minimum democratic rights.



He said many people belonging to minority communities have been made accused in cases filed under the draconian Digital Security Act.



