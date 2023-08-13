Video
10 detained in raid at ‘militant den’ in Moulvibazar

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent


MOULVIBAZAR, Aug, 12: The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained 10 suspected operatives of the newly formed militant outfit 'Imam Mahmud's Kafela' from East Taktiuli village under Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar on Saturday.

 During the 'Operation Hillside' by the CTTC at a hideout in a remote hilly area three children were also rescued.
The detainees are: Shariful Islam, 40, his wife Amina Begum, 40, their 20-year-old daughter Habiba Binte Shariful, of Satkhira's Tala upazila; Hafiz Ullah, 25, of Kishoreganj's Itna upazila; Khairul Islam, 22 and his wife Meghna, 22, of Narayanganj's Fatullah upazila; Rafiul Islam, 22, of Sirajganj's Kazipur upazila; Shapla Begum, 22, wife of one Abdus Sattar of Pabna's Atgharia upazila; Maisha Islam, 20, wife of Sohel Tanjim Rana of Natore; and Sanjida Khatun, 18, wife of Sumon Miah of Bogura's Shariakandi upazila.

Md Asaduzzaman, chief of CTTC unit and Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), at a press briefing following the operation in Kulaura upazila at around 11am said they detained four men and six women and rescued three children from the hideout.

He said the detainees are members of the newly formed militant outfit 'Imam Mahmud's Kafela'.

The CTTC chief said they have also recovered 2.5 kg of explosives, 50 detonators, training manual, combat boots, militant books, locally-made sharp weapons, Tk 3,61,000 in cash and ornaments from the hideout.

Asaduzzaman said they had information that a militant outfit had set up a hideout on one of the hills in the district and was recruiting new members.

The CTTC chief said they came to know the name of the mastermind of the militant group from the detainees and drives are now on to nab him.


