Fresh body to further probe charges against JU teacher







A syndicate member, on condition of anonymity, confirmed the matter on Saturday.



The Syndicate member said, "The decision was taken in a Syndicate meeting held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam on Thursday."

The Syndicate member also said, "The Syndicate meeting discussed the report of the inquiry committee formed earlier.



Following the discussion, it was decided to form a structured committee headed by JU VC Prof Nurul Alam and JU Registrar Abu Hasan as Member Secretary consisting of 6 members as per the university Efficiency and Discipline Ordinance."



