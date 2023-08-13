Video
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 2:03 AM
DU to hold spl convocation on Bangabandhu

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Dhaka University will hold a special convocation for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to honour the Father of the Nation with a posthumous Doctor of Laws degree on Oct 26.

It has invited Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the commencement speaker, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Samad said on Saturday.

Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana would receive the degree on his behalf.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the university's chancellor, will preside over the ceremony.

In 2019, the proposal on conferring a posthumous PhD degree on Bangabandhu was placed in a meeting of the national committees on celebrations of Bangabandhu's birth centenary. �bdnews24.com


DU to hold spl convocation on Bangabandhu
