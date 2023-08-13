DU to hold spl convocation on Bangabandhu







It has invited Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the commencement speaker, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Samad said on Saturday.



Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana would receive the degree on his behalf.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the university's chancellor, will preside over the ceremony.



In 2019, the proposal on conferring a posthumous PhD degree on Bangabandhu was placed in a meeting of the national committees on celebrations of Bangabandhu's birth centenary. �bdnews24.com



