5 alleged robbers held in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Aug 12: Police arrested five alleged robbers with weapons during their preparations for committing robbery from Station Road area of Tongi of the district in the early hours of on Saturday.



The arrested were identified as Md Hasan Molla, 32, son of Ismail Molla, resident of Gournadi Police Station area of Barishal district, Mizanur Rahman Siam,19, son of Imarat Hossain, resident of Khalia village under Kalia Police Station in Narail district, Md. Regan,19, son of late Siddique, resident of Gharpara area under Fulbaria upazila in Mymensingh district, Ashraful Islam, 20, son of Abdul alias Mujib, resident of Tongi Bamnk area and Md Jone, 25, son of late A. Hamid, resident of Kharpara village in Sherpur. �BSS



