Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Empower youth with disabilities to foster inclusiveness’

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

In a joint effort to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities for young individuals with disabilities, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Physically Challenged Development Foundation (PDF) organised a landmark event on International Youth Day, titled "Empowering Youth with Disabilities through Skills and Employment," on Saturday at the RC Majumdar Hall, University of Dhaka.

Aligned with this year's International Youth Day theme, "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World," the event emphasised the significance of nurturing inclusivity while extending access to meaningful employment for youths with disabilities.

It served as a platform to convene youths with disabilities, experts, advocates, and stakeholders from the government, development sector, and private sector.

The goal was to collectively address challenges and opportunities in enabling these youths to access skills and employment for fostering a more inclusive society.

The event featured a keynote presentation and a panel discussion involving representatives from the government, development sector, and private sector.

This discussion centred around breaking barriers to accessibility and inclusion in the workplace.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Aroma Dutta MP, a member of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Social Welfare, stated, "We stand here today to celebrate the incredible potential that lies within every young person, regardless of their abilities.

The International Youth Day 2023 event, jointly organised by UNDP and PDF, underscores the commitment to creating a world where all youth, including those with disabilities, have the tools, skills, and opportunities to thrive.

By empowering them with skills and meaningful employment, we are enriching their lives and fostering a more inclusive and prosperous society for us all."

As part of their commitment to leaving no one behind, UNDP and PDF, in partnership, provided intensive training to 200 youths with disabilities across four divisions in Bangladesh over the past six months.

This training encompassed market-oriented soft and digital skills, aligning with the core spirit of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Among others, Dr. Nazmun Nahar, Trustee Member, Mahmudul Hasan, Youth Coordinator, UNDP Bangladesh PDF; Anowarul Haq, Assistant Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh; M A Mannan, Additional Director, Department of Social Welfare; Vashkar Bhattacharjee, Consultant, A2i; M A Akher, Director, Planning (Deputy Secretary), Department of Youth Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports were present at the event.

Md Nazmus Sakib, Team Lead of PDF, moderated the proceedings.

The event concluded with a resounding call for sustained commitment towards creating an inclusive society. It aims to ensure that the potential of youths with disabilities is not just recognised but also harnessed to drive socio-economic progress.      �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU to hold spl convocation on Bangabandhu
5 alleged robbers held in Gazipur
‘Empower youth with disabilities to foster inclusiveness’
‘Artist Camp’ on August 15 carnage held at Dhanmondi
C-19: 1 death, 12 new cases reported
IMCAB gets new body Afrad prez, Billah secy
One held with 132-kg hemp
All set to observe National Mourning Day in Khulna


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft