‘Empower youth with disabilities to foster inclusiveness’







Aligned with this year's International Youth Day theme, "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World," the event emphasised the significance of nurturing inclusivity while extending access to meaningful employment for youths with disabilities.



It served as a platform to convene youths with disabilities, experts, advocates, and stakeholders from the government, development sector, and private sector.

The goal was to collectively address challenges and opportunities in enabling these youths to access skills and employment for fostering a more inclusive society.



The event featured a keynote presentation and a panel discussion involving representatives from the government, development sector, and private sector.



This discussion centred around breaking barriers to accessibility and inclusion in the workplace.



Highlighting the significance of the event, Aroma Dutta MP, a member of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Social Welfare, stated, "We stand here today to celebrate the incredible potential that lies within every young person, regardless of their abilities.



The International Youth Day 2023 event, jointly organised by UNDP and PDF, underscores the commitment to creating a world where all youth, including those with disabilities, have the tools, skills, and opportunities to thrive.



By empowering them with skills and meaningful employment, we are enriching their lives and fostering a more inclusive and prosperous society for us all."



As part of their commitment to leaving no one behind, UNDP and PDF, in partnership, provided intensive training to 200 youths with disabilities across four divisions in Bangladesh over the past six months.



This training encompassed market-oriented soft and digital skills, aligning with the core spirit of the Sustainable Development Goals.



Among others, Dr. Nazmun Nahar, Trustee Member, Mahmudul Hasan, Youth Coordinator, UNDP Bangladesh PDF; Anowarul Haq, Assistant Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh; M A Mannan, Additional Director, Department of Social Welfare; Vashkar Bhattacharjee, Consultant, A2i; M A Akher, Director, Planning (Deputy Secretary), Department of Youth Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports were present at the event.



Md Nazmus Sakib, Team Lead of PDF, moderated the proceedings.



The event concluded with a resounding call for sustained commitment towards creating an inclusive society. It aims to ensure that the potential of youths with disabilities is not just recognised but also harnessed to drive socio-economic progress. �UNB



