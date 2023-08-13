Video
‘Artist Camp’ on August 15 carnage held at Dhanmondi

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

In commemoration of the black night of August 15, 1975, a day-long 'Artist Camp' was held on the premise of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city's Dhanmondi Number-32 on Saturday.

Marking the 48th anniversary of the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members, the 'Artist Camp' was arranged with the title '15th August Massacre: An Infamous Chapter in the History of Human Civilization', a press release said.

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim attended it as the chief guest, the release added.
About 40 famous young and old artists of the country participated in the camp.

The camp was jointly inaugurated by internationally renowned artists Mohammad Yunus, Tarun Ghosh, Bipod Bhanjan Sen Karmkar and Ranjit Das. Artist Ashraful Alam Poplu conducted the programme.

These famous artists of the country painted Bangabandhu on their canvases with all the love and devotion of their hearts at this historic place, depicting the brutal massacre of August 15 carnage.     �BSS


