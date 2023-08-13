Video
C-19: 1 death, 12 new cases reported

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Bangladesh has recorded 12 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,969.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,476 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

As many as 641 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.87 per cent. Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with eight.

Another 42 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,012,066. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.39 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. �bdnews24.com


