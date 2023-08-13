

IMCAB gets new body Afrad prez, Billah secy



Quddus Afrad of the Daily Anandabazar Patrika and Masum Billah Daily Jugasankha were elected president and general secretary respectively.



Other elected office-bearers are: Vice president Razib Khan (TV9), joint general secretary Mir Afroz Zaman (United News of Inida- UNI), treasurer Abu Ali (Amar Asam) and organizing secretary Aminul Haque Bhuiyan (News Vanguard).

Executive members are: Rafiqul Islam Sabuj (Daily Desher Katha), Shahidul Hasan Khokon (India Today) Siam Sarower Jamil (Imphal Times, Aajker Patrika), Jakir Hossain (Syandan Patrika, Tripura).



The election of the executive committee of IMCAB was held on Saturday (August 12, 2023) in the biennial general meeting, according to a press release.



According to the election schedule the date of submission of nomination papers was on August 7. But it was seen that 11 candidates submitted nomination papers for 11 posts (one candidate for each post).



On this ground, the election committee of the IMCAB led by Joint Secretary of Jatiya Press Club Ashraf Ali and General Secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Mynul Hasan Sohel declared the candidates elected unopposed.



