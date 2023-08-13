Video
Sunday, 13 August, 2023
City News

IMCAB gets new body Afrad prez, Billah secy

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

The new executives of Indian Media Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (IMCAB) were elected unopposed for the year of 2023-2024.

Quddus Afrad of the Daily Anandabazar Patrika and Masum Billah Daily Jugasankha were elected president and general secretary respectively.

Other elected office-bearers are: Vice president Razib Khan (TV9), joint general secretary Mir Afroz Zaman (United News of Inida- UNI), treasurer Abu Ali (Amar Asam) and organizing secretary Aminul Haque Bhuiyan (News Vanguard).
 
Executive members are: Rafiqul Islam Sabuj (Daily Desher Katha), Shahidul Hasan Khokon (India Today) Siam Sarower Jamil (Imphal Times, Aajker Patrika), Jakir Hossain (Syandan Patrika, Tripura).

The election of the executive committee of IMCAB was held on Saturday (August 12, 2023) in the biennial general meeting, according to a press release.

According to the election schedule the date of submission of nomination papers was on August 7. But it was seen that 11 candidates submitted nomination papers for 11 posts (one candidate for each post).

On this ground, the election committee of the IMCAB led by Joint Secretary of  Jatiya Press Club Ashraf Ali and General Secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Mynul Hasan Sohel declared the candidates elected unopposed.


