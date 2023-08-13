Video
One held with 132-kg hemp

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

RANGPUR, Aug 12: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a presumed kingpin of an inter-district drug traders' gang with 132 kilograms of ganja from Bhatina Thakurbari village in Kotwali Police Station of Dinajpur district on Saturday.

The arrested was identified as Md Rezaul Islam, 42, son of late Sirajul Islam of the village.

"On a tip-off, an operational team of Crime Prevention Company (CPC)-2 from Nilphamari Camp of RAB-13 raided the house of Rezaul and seized the huge quantity of contraband ganja and arrested him in the early morning," a press release said here on Saturday afternoon.    �BSS


