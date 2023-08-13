Video
All set to observe National Mourning Day in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

KHULNA, Aug 12: All preparations have been completed to observe the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner here on August 15.

Various government, semi-government, autonomous bodies, socio-cultural and voluntary organisations and educational institutions have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day in the city and district.

The programmes include hoisting of national flag at half-mast in all government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings, discussion meeting, placing wreaths at the Bangabandhu monument, screening of film show and documentary on life and works of Bangabandhu, offering special prayer and doa-mahfil at all religious institutions, according to a PID handout.

Officials and employees of different government and semi-government organisations will bring out mourning rallies and place wreaths at the monument of Bangabandhu at Khulna Deputy Commissioner Office premises.

Competitions on painting and essay writing, one minute video documentary on 'Amar Chokhe Bangabandhu,' (Bangabandhu in my eyes), discussions focusing on the life and works of Bangabandhu and national history will be arranged in the DC's conference room and other places to mark the day.

Prizes will also be distributed among the winners of the different competitions and cheques will be distributed by the Directorate of Youth Development among the freedom fighters.

Special munajat will be offered after Zohr prayer at mosques while special prayers will be held at temples, churches and pagodas on the day.

Khulna District Information Office, Islamic Foundation, Khulna Betar, Khulna University (KU), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Khulna Press Club and other organisations will observe the day with different programmes.

The upazila administrations will also observe the day through similar programmes in the district.

Bangladesh Awami League local unit and its front-organisations have also taken various programmes here and upazila headquarters marking the day.

The programmes include hoisting of national, party and black flags at half-mast at all the party offices in the city and district, wearing of black badges, placing wreaths at the Bangabandhu monument, distribution of food among the distressed people, mourning rally, milad mahfil and discussion on life and activities of Bangabandhu.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), Khulna District Police and Rapid Action Battalion have taken adequate measures to maintain law and order on the day.     �BSS


