Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 2:02 AM
2 construction workers die falling off building they were painting in Munshiganj

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

MUNSHIGANJ, Aug 12: Two construction workers died after falling over 50 feet off the side of an under-construction building when a rope tore off in Gajaria upazila of Munshiganj on Saturday.

Md Shahid, 27, and Abdus Sobhan, 25, were both from Senerbag village under Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district.

Police and witnesses said the workers were painting the outside walls of the fourth floor of the five-storey building owned by Acme Laboratories Ltd in ACI Industrial Park of the upazila in the morning.

Suddenly the workers, who were tied to the rope and essentially painting while suspended in mid air, fell to the ground as the rope severed, they said.

The impact left them critically injured and both were rushed to Gajaria Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared them dead upon arrival, said Dr Arshad Kabir, a physician of the emergency department of the hospital.

Mollah Soheb, officer-in-charge of Gajaria police station, said they sent the bodies to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

"Primarily it seemed that they died at the spot after falling when the rope, weakened due to rains, tore," the OC said.     �UNB


