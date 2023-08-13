Video
Rows over Ctg waterlogging

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The recent flash flood in the Chattogram Division including Cox's Bazar,  Bandarban, and Rangamati has left a trail of devastation. It has claimed at least 52 valuable lives and washed away thousand of houses, submerged huge crop lands and fish farms and damaged vast stretches of roads, disrupting communication with the rest of the country.

Chattogram district alone saw over 18 deaths and around 843,505 displaced individuals from the flash floods and its metropolitan area has witnessed severe waterlogging bringing the life of the city dwellers to near standstill.

Now who is to blame for this fiasco?

According to a report published in this daily on Saturday, the two agencies--  Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) which were entrusted with the implementation of "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion have now locked their horns blaming each other for the unprecedented waterlogging.

The truth is both the authorities have failed to discharge their duties with the execution of their canal excavation and renovation projects to drain out water caused by the heavy monsoon downpour. As a result, city dwellers' woes and miseries have increased by leaps and bounds.

Although four mega projects have been undertaken to end the waterlogging, CDA is executing a project worth Tk 2779 crore and Bangladesh Army is implementing another one at a cost of Tk 6,000 crore. As a matter of fact, CCC has already planned to excavate 21 canals with the installment of 57 sluice gates.    

Now the question is why have port city people been suffering from waterlogging every now and then? It is nothing but a man-made crisis that has further aggravated by the delay in implementing proper drainage systems through digging and renovation of city canals.  

A number of reasons like encroachments on canals and dumping of waste in them have already been identified for the waterlogging in Chattogram. Heavy downpour during high tide in the Karnaphuli river and climate change's impact are some other causes for frequent flash floods in the region.

Chattogram is losing its canals very fast owing to the fact of rapid unplanned urbanization under the very nose of the concerned authorities. According to a study, there were around 70 canals in the city in 1969 that have been now reduced to only 22.   

Consequently, more than 13.5 square kilometers of Chattogram have now come directly at risk of flooding. Moreover, there is also an indirect risk of flooding for over 52 square kilometers in the district.

In the end, we are left hoping that the relevant organizsations responsible for implementing the canal excavation and other drainage development systems in Chattogram will set aside their rivalries and differences in order to restore all the existing canals in the greater interest of the city dwellers.


