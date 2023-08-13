Video
Sunday, 13 August, 2023
Home Editorial

Wavering between hopes and despairs

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Thousands of students entered the door of higher education after successfully passing higher secondary. Reflecting many hopes and aspirations, higher education, i.e. the golden deer alliance called the university, is the fate of a limited number of students. A long-term dream became a reality as a university student. But in many cases a beautiful dream turns into despair.

Universities are affected by a deadly disease called sessions. This is a serious problem at the higher education, as well as at the university level, that of sessions. It turns out that it takes six to seven years to complete a four-year bachelor's (honors) due to the backlog of sessions, which brings disappointment and anxiety to a student's life.

There are many obstacles in career. Most of the students in higher education belong to middle and lower class families. As a result, the students are mentally disturbed. Recently Jashore University of science and Technology (JUST) is going like this. Arrangements should be made to conduct course-based examinations on time and the results should be published on time. After all, no teacher should be the cause of a student's dream; teachers should be the biggest refuge of the students, the creator of the dream.

Ashikujaman Syed,
Foreign Service Officer,
Anhui Haikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Anqing, China


