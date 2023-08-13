

Coordinated actions needed to solve Ctg waterlogging



Chattogram has gone under water ten times in seven months. This time too, water has entered many houses in Chattogram city after several days of heavy rains. Chattogram city, known as the commercial capital of the country, was submerged for the third day in a row till last Sunday due to heavy rains and abnormal full moon tide.



City experts say that although many plans have been taken at various times to alleviate waterlogging in Chattogram city, they have not been properly implemented. If one organization adopts the plan, the other organization is not maintaining it properly. At present, four projects are going on at a cost of more than 11,000 crores to alleviate waterlogging.

On the other hand, many urban and environmentalists are also responsible for the unplanned construction of large buildings by cutting hills and filling low areas in the city. According to them, the construction of these buildings is contrary to the conditions under which planning approval is granted.



As the building owners and developers do their own thing without considering the government design, there is no empty space for water flow.



According to them, the problem cannot be solved in the future if the organizations related to urban development do not work together out of responsibility towards the citizens. They also said that ordinary citizens should be aware and responsible.



According to the sources related to urban development, four projects are currently being executed to solve the waterlogging of Chattogram city at a cost of 11 thousand 344 crores. One of these is the City Corporation, Chattogram Development Plan.



These works are going on under two projects of the Authority (CDA) and one of the Water Development Board. Even after spending 5 thousand 790 crore taka in the last 6 years, the city dwellers are not getting any benefit. The main reason for this is lack of coordination.



Chattogram City Corporation claims that the CDA (Chattogram Development Authority) is implementing the waterlogging project. CCC is not responsible for this.



On the other hand, CDA thinks that the CDA is implementing the renovation project by retrieving some of the defunct and encroached canals and drains of the mega city. Chattogram city has at least 10 times of drains and canals outside the project.



Even though the project work has been completed, the waterlogging crisis is not going away as the rest of the canals and canals under Chattogram City Corporation are not properly renovated and freed from encroachment. CDA thinks that Chattogram City Corporation should be given responsibility for this.



In 2021, a study revealed that only Khatunganj and its surrounding areas suffered a loss of Tk 463 crore in a year due to flooding. However, despite being saved in this journey, the way the rain and tide are happening, the traders of Khatunganj are worried about the future.



A lot of expensive measures have been taken to avoid flooding during heavy rains and tidal water. One project of City Corporation, two projects of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) and one project of Water Development Board worth 11 thousand 344 crores are in progress.



Out of this, 5 thousand 790 crore taka have been spent in the last 6 years, but not much benefit has come. Only 5 of the 40 sluice gates at the mouths of various canals in the city have been completed.



Work on the remaining 35 has been going on for six years. 5790 crores spent to remove waterlogging in Chattogram , still no benefit.



According to the Chattogram port, the tide height in the Karnaphuli river was 10.5 meters higher than normal in Sadarghat area yesterday. The height of the tide was 5.16 meters.



In the afternoon the tide height was 5.11 meters.



According to sources from the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall was recorded on Sunday this year.



Due to low pressure, this rain will continue for a few more days. Due to heavy rainfall, flooding started in different areas of the city from last Friday morning. People are increasing in Chattogram city. Infrastructure is also increasing.



Compared to that, there has been no increase in supervision or maintenance work to keep the flow of rain water running, including keeping drains-sewers-canals clean and improving waste management. If the government agencies are not accountable in this regard, the crisis cannot be solved.



In November 2022, a study conducted by the non-governmental organization Save the Children and Young Power in Social Action found that 13.5 square kilometers of Chattogram are directly at risk of flooding. And there is an indirect risk of 52 square kilometers area.



Researchers said that due to unplanned urbanization, these areas of the city are at risk of flooding. The study also says that 70 percent of the city's canals have disappeared in the past 53 years.



When John R. Snell, a US-based company, prepared the city's drainage master plan in 1969, 70 canals were found in the city. According to a survey conducted by Chattogram WASA, the number of canals has reduced by 70 percent in 53 years to 22 at present.



The study titled Multi-Hazard Contingency Plan for Chattogram City Corporation further revealed that a total of 22 wards of CCC are at direct risk of flooding, of which 6 are at high risk, 3 are at extreme risk and 13 wards are at moderate risk.



Even with just 200 mm of rainfall in the future, most of the low-lying areas of the city could be submerged under 1.3 feet of water, the researchers said, if the waterlogging is not addressed very quickly.



A considerable amount of research and planning is again required to solve the problem of urban runoff.



The depth of Karnaphuli should be increased by regular dredging. Illegal structures around the river should be demolished. All canals in the city should be dug regularly and the depth and width of the canals along the roads should be increased.



Ban should be imposed on the filling of reservoirs, ponds and ponds. Household waste should be stopped from flowing into canals and rivers through drains. Monitoring of waste management should be strengthened.



Obstructions in drainage systems, encroachment of canals and drains and defects in drainage systems need to be identified. Three new canals need to be dug and unnecessary bends in the canals should be corrected and straightened.



Siltraps are required to prevent mountain sand. Construction of tidal gates is necessary to prevent tidal water.



Reservoirs should be preserved in low-lying areas near seas and rivers. Pipelines of service companies inside drains and canals should be removed.



Technical defects of drains and canals should be rectified. It must be ensured that no one can throw garbage in drains and canals.



Ward council offices of City Corporation should be made active and accountable to address waterlogging.



There is no alternative to implementing a drainage master plan. A lot of time has passed since its formulation. Now this master plan needs to be revised and refined.



Under the leadership of City Corporation, CDA, Port, WASA, Water Development Board and all service organizations should take initiative to implement this master plan.



It is not possible for the city corporation alone to solve this problem. It is difficult for them with the budget they have.



For this all government agencies like Chattogram Port Authority, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) have to work together with the City Corporation.



Major works will be done by the development authority. City Corporation will clean and maintain canals and drains. Also, the entire city can be divided into smaller areas.



City dwellers should also be aware of the situation. Otherwise the waterlogging will not go away.



The writer is a campus journalist and student, Department of History, University of Chittagong



