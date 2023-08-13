

Strengthening UN is a must for global peace



The main goal of this organization was to avoid war and establish peace through demilitarization and ensuring a collective security system. But it failed to fulfil that goal. The destruction of World War II started again. The revulsion increased manifold than before, and it destroyed Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Big cities started collapsing in an instant. Neither money nor modern weapons could save mighty Japan. The world leaders signed the new agreement again, depending on the principle of 'not war, we want peace.' As a result of the agreement, The United Nations was established. A new effort to establish world peace began, and a new equation emerged.



The United Nations plays the most influential role in establishing world peace. Since World War II, the organization has peacefully resolved about two hundred problems at various regional and international levels. The organization succeeded in avoiding hundreds of wars through diplomatic skills. Also, it played an active role in achieving the independence of more than fifty countries from the curse of colonial rule.

At the end of the 20th century, the UN directly supported the establishment of democracy in various countries, including Cambodia, Namibia, El Salvador, and Mozambique. In addition, it has shown success in resolving several crises, including the Berlin Crisis in 1948, the Korea Crisis in 1950, the Suez Crisis in 1956, the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, the Congo War in 1964, the Middle East Crisis in 1973, the Iraq-Iran War in 1987, the Afghanistan War in 1989, and the Iraq-Kuwait Crisis in 1991. Moreover, in 1992, it established world peace by sending peacekeeping missions in Bosnia Herzegovina and Somalia.



Also, The United Nations has succeeded through various organizations. In particular, World Health Organization (WHO), The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and International Monetary Fund (IMO) have shown great success in their work recently. The organization has often reduced the risk of death in epidemics in Asia and Africa.



Besides, the organization is running with the grief of thousands of failures. The UN's greatest failure is considered to have continued the cold war for a long time. The role of the United Nations in the post-Cold War world has also been criticized. These failures and controversies repeatedly call into question the purpose of establishing the United Nations. There is a lot of speculation about whether the organization can move forward to fulfilling its objectives by resolving all the obstacles. There the question arises, Can the United Nations offer a conflict-free world?



Instability in the Middle East seems to be inescapable. The crisis has intensified since independence from colonial rule. The organization failed to solve this crisis. Moreover, it failed to prevent the rise of terrorism in Arab countries after the Arab Spring. Political analysts call the USA's military operation an apparent injustice in Afghanistan. The US government continued this operation for a long time to reduce religious extremism. It is an apparent crime to continue this operation, neglecting the independence and sovereignty of Afghanistan. However, the United Nations has shown an extreme failure to resist such an unjust operation.



Despite an excellent constitution and purpose, why is this organization failing to resolve conflicts and establish peace? It isn't easy to find a single answer to this question. However, we may mention many reasons behind this extreme failure of the United Nations. In fact, the UN cannot force any country to follow its policies or directives. However, Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations states that all Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against any state's territorial integrity or political independence or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations and the member states will support every decision the United Nations takes. But in reality, the scenario is different. The fact is that the United Nations has become just an advisory body. The organization cannot force any state to adopt the UN's policies.



The United Nations banned nuclear weapons testing. Disarmament was one of the founding goals of it. But even now, various countries, including North Korea, Russia, the USA, China, India, and Israel, regularly conduct missile tests. The great promise of disarmament is nowhere at all. Moreover, in recent times, the organization has shown extreme failure in solving the persecution of Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine, the Uyghurs in China, the torture of minor ethnic groups in India, and the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar. The UN could do nothing but play the role of a silent observer. The UN Security Council has failed miserably in these matters.



The seeds of the UN's failure are in its constitution. That is the veto power of the big five countries, the USA, Russia, Britain, China, and France. Article 27 of the Charter states, An affirmative vote of nine members shall make decisions of the Security Council on procedural matters. But the five permanent countries will have the veto power. That is, the consent of five countries is mandatory to make any decision. According to the Constitution, no law can be passed if any country opposes it. That is why each country has the exclusive power to reject any decision. The UN could not control these countries in any way. Instead, they have strictly controlled the United Nations since its beginning. We see the same scenario in the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia has vetoed the proposal to stop attacking Ukraine. This war has been ongoing for over one and a half years. Lives are constantly being lost, and wealth is being destroyed. Yet the UN is unable to stop this war. Similarly, the UN couldn't do anything except a few condemnation proposals in the case of Iraq, Syria, and Libya invasions.



The mission of the United Nations was to protect the world from the brutality of war and make it a better place to live. The organization is working towards this goal. The people believed peace would return to the world at its establishment through the United Nations. But that peace never returned. There occurs war for no reason. One country is unjustly attacking another country to impose its ideology. Strong and big countries attack weak countries repeatedly. Attacks on minority communities within the states are increasing severely, and ethnic cleansing is rising. However, the United Nations cannot be influential in this matter. The organization has somehow continued with an undemocratic character contrary to its founding purpose.



One of the worst chapters in the history of the world is the two world wars. Its horror continues to strike fear in people's hearts even hundreds of years later. A large and powerful organization is needed to prevent a repeat of such ugly history. The United Nations is the top organization so far in this regard. It is possible to establish peace only by strengthening the United Nations. If world leaders move forward with a cooperative attitude, the United Nations will become stronger. As a result, wars will be eliminated, and world peace will be established.

The writer is a Columnist



