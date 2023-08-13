

Low areas submerged at Dighinala



Flood in submerged 10 villages in Chhota Merung and Kobakhali unions are still continuing.



Families of these villages have gone to shelter centres.

Relief assistance has been distributed among 110 families in RA government primary school by Kasem & Brothers.



Merung Union Chairman Mahmuda Begum Laki distributed dry food among 100 families.



The transport movement has been suspended on the sunken Dighinala road.



Chairman of No. 1 Merung Union Mahmuda Begum Laki said, in addition to 100 families, about 3,000 families have taken shelter in neighbouring and their relatives' houses.



Chairman of Kobakhali Union Nolez Chakma said, over 100 families have taken shelter in six centres at Kobakhali Union.



About 300 families have taken shelter in their relatives' houses. Cooked food is distributed among them, he added.



Dighinala Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdus Salam said, 21 shelter centres are ready at Dighinala; the list of victim families is being prepared. DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, Aug 12: Low-lying areas in Dighinala Upazila of the district have been flooded due to non-stop rain during the last few days.Flood in submerged 10 villages in Chhota Merung and Kobakhali unions are still continuing.Families of these villages have gone to shelter centres.Relief assistance has been distributed among 110 families in RA government primary school by Kasem & Brothers.Merung Union Chairman Mahmuda Begum Laki distributed dry food among 100 families.The transport movement has been suspended on the sunken Dighinala road.Chairman of No. 1 Merung Union Mahmuda Begum Laki said, in addition to 100 families, about 3,000 families have taken shelter in neighbouring and their relatives' houses.Chairman of Kobakhali Union Nolez Chakma said, over 100 families have taken shelter in six centres at Kobakhali Union.About 300 families have taken shelter in their relatives' houses. Cooked food is distributed among them, he added.Dighinala Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdus Salam said, 21 shelter centres are ready at Dighinala; the list of victim families is being prepared.