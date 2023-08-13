Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 2:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

MAB-Cumilla gets new body

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

FENI, Aug 12: Feni Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapan Miazi has been elected president of Cumilla Zonal Committee of Municipal Association of Bangladesh (MAB). Laxmipur Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiya has been elected general secretary (GS).

This information was confirmed in a release, jointly sigpned by Mab President and Nilphamari Poura Mayor Dewan Kamal Ahmed and Secretary General and Madaripur Poura Mayor Md Khalid HossainYad on August 9.    
 
On January 12, the annual general meeting and council of the MAB was held at Sea Princes hotel in Cox's Bazar. It was attended by 329 municipality mayors, councillors, officers and employees.

 According to the decision of the council the central executive committee was formed on June 15. The 11-member MAB-Cumilla committee was declared according to the decision taken on August 7, with names of president and GS. MAB is constituted of 11 zones. MAB-Cumilla covering six districts is formed of 38 municipalities.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Low areas submerged at Dighinala
MAB-Cumilla gets new body
International Youth Day observed in districts
Seminar on health science held at RU
UNO takes initiative to protect Kaliganj rail-crossing
161 detained on different charges in 7 dists
Dwellers suffer as 3 roads in Khulna City dilapidated
Campaign to save mother fishes at Chalan Beel


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft