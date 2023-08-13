MAB-Cumilla gets new body







This information was confirmed in a release, jointly sigpned by Mab President and Nilphamari Poura Mayor Dewan Kamal Ahmed and Secretary General and Madaripur Poura Mayor Md Khalid HossainYad on August 9.



On January 12, the annual general meeting and council of the MAB was held at Sea Princes hotel in Cox's Bazar. It was attended by 329 municipality mayors, councillors, officers and employees.

According to the decision of the council the central executive committee was formed on June 15. The 11-member MAB-Cumilla committee was declared according to the decision taken on August 7, with names of president and GS. MAB is constituted of 11 zones. MAB-Cumilla covering six districts is formed of 38 municipalities.



FENI, Aug 12: Feni Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapan Miazi has been elected president of Cumilla Zonal Committee of Municipal Association of Bangladesh (MAB). Laxmipur Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiya has been elected general secretary (GS).This information was confirmed in a release, jointly sigpned by Mab President and Nilphamari Poura Mayor Dewan Kamal Ahmed and Secretary General and Madaripur Poura Mayor Md Khalid HossainYad on August 9.On January 12, the annual general meeting and council of the MAB was held at Sea Princes hotel in Cox's Bazar. It was attended by 329 municipality mayors, councillors, officers and employees.According to the decision of the council the central executive committee was formed on June 15. The 11-member MAB-Cumilla committee was declared according to the decision taken on August 7, with names of president and GS. MAB is constituted of 11 zones. MAB-Cumilla covering six districts is formed of 38 municipalities.