Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 2:01 AM
Home Countryside

International Youth Day observed in districts

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

International Youth Day-2023 was observed on Saturday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.

To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Pirojpur and Thakurgaon.

PIROJPUR:  On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the District Youth Development Office in the town in the morning.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Education and ICT) Md Selim Hossain was present as the chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Youth Development Ashok Kumar Saha presided over the meeting.  

Assistant Director (AD) of the department Md Mominul Bakaul and Youth Representative Hridika Ahsan Shreya, among others, were also present at the programme.

Speakers at the programme mentioned that building a better Bangladesh young people have a very vital role. Therefore, to build a smart and developed country by 2041, young people need to be skilful, trained up and knowledgeable.
   
THAKURGAON: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion meeting was held in the hall room of the office of Youth Development Department in the town at noon.  
 
Thakurgaon DC Md Mahbubur Rahman was present as the chief guest while DD of District Department of Youth Development Mansur Rahman Khan presided over the meeting.

Additional Superintend of Police Mohammad Asaduzzaman Asad, Deputy Coordinator of the Youth Development Training Centre Shahin Ara Sultana Goni, and the department AD Julfikar Ali attended the programme as special guests.

Trainer Rafiqul Islam, General Secretary of Thakurgaon Reporters' Unity Md Asaduzzaman Asad, among others, also spoke on the occasion.  

Besides, a training session for the youths and a tree plantation programme were also arranged there marking the Day.


