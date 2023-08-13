Seminar on health science held at RU





RAJSHAHI, Aug 12: A seminar on health sciences research was held at the Institute of Biological Sciences (IBSc) at Rajshahi University (RU) on Thursday.RU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar was present as the chief guest at the seminar presided over by the Director of the Institute Professor Jahana Ara Khanam.In the seminar, various aspects of health research were discussed by Professor Md Abu Reza (Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology), Professor Md Khalid Hossain (Department of Animal and Plant Sciences), and Dr Md Ariful Haque (IBSc).Afterwards, the VC presented commemorative gifts to the speakers of the seminar.The VC stated during the seminar that alongside research in various branches of biological sciences, research is equally necessary in the various fields of medical science.The seminar was conducted by Professor SM Shahinul Islam from IBSc.