Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 2:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Seminar on health science held at RU

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
RU Correspondent


RAJSHAHI, Aug 12: A seminar on health sciences research was held at the Institute of Biological Sciences (IBSc) at Rajshahi University (RU) on Thursday.

RU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar was present as the chief guest at the seminar presided over by the Director of the Institute Professor Jahana Ara Khanam.
In the seminar, various aspects of health research were discussed by Professor Md Abu Reza (Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology), Professor Md Khalid Hossain (Department of Animal and Plant Sciences), and Dr Md Ariful Haque (IBSc).

Afterwards, the VC presented commemorative gifts to the speakers of the seminar.

The VC stated during the seminar that alongside research in various branches of biological sciences, research is equally necessary in the various fields of medical science.

The seminar was conducted by Professor SM Shahinul Islam from IBSc.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Low areas submerged at Dighinala
MAB-Cumilla gets new body
International Youth Day observed in districts
Seminar on health science held at RU
UNO takes initiative to protect Kaliganj rail-crossing
161 detained on different charges in 7 dists
Dwellers suffer as 3 roads in Khulna City dilapidated
Campaign to save mother fishes at Chalan Beel


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft