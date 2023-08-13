

UNO takes initiative to protect Kaliganj rail-crossing



After inspecting two vital points of Tumlia-Kapasia road, Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Azizur Rahman took the step to set up these barriers at his own cost. These barriers were long demand from locals.



Past UNOs had also tried their best to secure the unguarded rail crossing. But due to bureaucratic complications, their efforts did not see light.

In addition to these barriers, mobile court was conducted in the rail crossing and the road. Awareness was also made among pedestrians and drivers.



UNO Md Azizur Rahman said, as Dhaka bypass road is under-construction, numbers of vehicles on this road within Kaliganj have increased manifold; the rate of accident is increasing; in a week gap in July, two accidents took place in these two rail crossings, causing killing and injury.



In association with No. 2 Ward Councillor of Kaliganj Municipality, the barriers were installed on July 28 this year.

This UNO worked in Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) for over one and a half years.



