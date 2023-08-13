161 detained on different charges in 7 dists







KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A total of 10 people were arrested fromKulaura Upazila in the district on Saturday.



'Operation Hillside' at a suspected militant hideout at East Taktiuli in Kulaura Upazila of the district ended after four hours on Saturday.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police conducted the operation at a house from 6:30 am to 1:30 pm.



Ten persons including six women were arrested from the house. Three children are also with them.



"It is a new militant organisation named Imam Mahmud Kafela. It is not included in the list of banned terrorist organizations in Bangladesh.



Huge number of jihadi books, explosives of around 3kg, training materials and cash taka 3 lakh were recovered from their possessions," said Mohammad Asaduzzaman, chief of the specialised unit.



Four of the arrested men are Rafiq Uddin, Abdul Hafiz, Khairul Islam and Shariful Islam. They are from Satkhira, Kishoreganj and Narayanganj districts.



All of them are being taken to Dhaka for interrogation, the official added.



SYLHET: A murder convict has been caught red-handed by police at Golapganj in Sylhet after remaining absconding for as long as 33 years.



Mashuk Mia has been caught red-handed at the age of 56 years though the murder took place when he was 16 years old.

He was arrested by police at around 2:30 am on Friday.



Arrested Mashuk Mia is an inhabitant of Kargaon Village under Lakkhanaband Union under Golapganj Upazila in the district.



Villagers said Mashuk Mia had fled away back in 1990 after killing a neighbour by stabbing in sequel to a dispute over land property.



Then, 33 years had passed. In the meantime, a Sylhet court sentenced him to life-term of imprisonment in the murder case.



It is learnt that though he fled to India after the murder, and he used to come to the country wearing burqa.



Mashuk Mia recently came home to take part in his sister's qulkhawni. In order to evade the eyes of the law enforcers, he used to wear a burqa. However, he could not evade the eyes of the law enforcers as he was subsequently arrested by police.



Police said one Abdus Salam of Kargaon Village was stabbed to death while returning home from nearby Purokaystha Bazar back in April, 1990.



On April 13 of that year, a relative of the deceased filed a case with local police station (PS). Mashuk was an accused of the case.



However, he went to India immediately after the murder. After trial of the case, a court in the district awarded him life-term in jail in 1992.



Recently, he came home from Indian to take part in his sister's qulkhawni. He went home wearing a burqa to evade the arrest.



He entered home wearing a burqa. On the basis of a piece of information that a fugitive convict returned home, police launched a drive at Mashuk's house at around 2:30 am on Friday and arrested him.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golapganj PS Md Rafiqul Islam Sraban said the convict could not avert the eyes of police this time. He was arrested on the basis of a tip-off.



The OC further said Mashuk Mia came home to take part in his sister's qulkhawni.



He lives in Assam of India and earlier lived in Saudi Arabia. He married a woman in Assam, but divorced his wife as the woman could not give birth to any child.



RAJSHAHI: A total of 136 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 33 people on various charges in the city.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.



Among the arrestees, 20 had arrest warrants, 11 were arrested due to drug inclination, and the remaining two on different charges.



Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



Meanwhile, police on Thursday night arrested three kidnappers for demanding ransom after abducting the owner of an IT centre.



The arrested are: Md Akash Ali Shimul, 26, son of Chandipur of Rajpara PS area, Md Shafiqul Islam Bappi, 24, son of Robiul Islam of the same area, and Md Nur Islam, 25, Md Ruhul Amin of Court Bulunpur. Ruhul Amin currently lives in Balia Village under Kashiadanga PS in the city.



They were arrested from Jotra Bazar area under Damkura PS in the city at night.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information.



According to sources concerned, Syed Monirul Islam, owner of an IT centre, was abducted in Jotra Bazar area of Damkura PS. The kidnappers were against his participation in the IT centre and had conflict with him.



Akash, Shafiqul, and Nur Islam came to Monirul Islam's IT training centre in Alakar Mor, and showed him a knife and demanding ransom. They threatened him that if he did not pay, they would implicate him in drug or women-related cases.



If Monirul did not comply with their demand for ransom, the kidnappers took him to a house in Balia Village of Kashiadanga PS. There, they physically assaulted him, took his mobile phone, and took his signature on a blank stamp.



Then, they used Monirul Islam's mobile phone to contact his brother Mehedi Hasan and demanded Tk 20,000 as ransom.



They instructed him to come to Jotra Bazar area of Damkura PS. Mehedi Hasan then informed police about this. Later on, police arrested them.



A case was filed with Damkura PS in this regard, the official added.



On the other hand, a total of 41 individuals were arrested by the district and metropolitan police in separate drives from Wednesday evening till early Thursday.



The detainees include individuals wanted for various criminal activities, drug-related offenses, and business-related misconduct. The news was communicated through press releases issued by both the district and metropolitan police.



According to the district police, 18 individuals were arrested on different charges in the district. Of them, two from Godagari PS, two from Tanore PS, four from Mohanpur PS, seven from Bagmara PS, two from Puthia PS, and one from Charghat PS.

Among the detainees, 15 were warranted criminals, and two were arrested in connection with drug-related offenses and other crimes.



During drug-related cases, the authorities confiscated 20 litres of locally-produced liquor from the accused.

A total of 23 individuals were arrested in a coordinated operation by the RMP.



Of them, four from Boalia Model PS and Rajpara PS each, two from Chandrima PS, Motihar PS, Katihar PS, Belapukur PS, Shahmakhdum PS and Kashiadanga PS each, and one from Airport PS, Paba PS and Damkura PS.



Among them, 11 were warranted criminals, and 3 were arrested in connection with drug-related offenses and other crimes.



During the drug-related cases, the authorities seized 64 grams of heroin, 350 grams of cannabis, and 10 pieces of taped tablets from the accused. The arrested have been produced before the court through legal procedures.



The joint operations conducted by district and metropolitan police reflect a proactive effort to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order in the region.



Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 30 people in separate drives in the city from Thursday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrants, 14 were arrested with drugs and the remaining on another charge.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 13 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, three were arrested with drugs and the remaining two on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 16 people in separate drives in the city from Thursday night till Friday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, five were nabbed with drugs and the remaining two on various charges.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



GAZIPUR: Police, in separate drives, arrested nine people in connection with a mugging incident on the Karnaphuli commuter train at Tongi Railway Junction in the district on Thursday night.



The detainees are: Mehedi Hasan Joy, 26, Md Rony 35, Robiul Hasan, 40, Md Swadhin, 30, Md Saiful Islam Zakir, 25, Md Masum, 27, Md Nasir, Md Nayan Hasan, 28, Md Ashik, 22. All are resided in the east of the Gazipur Metropolis.



Kamalapur Railway PS OC Ferdous Ahmed Bishwas informed the matter to the media at around 11 am on Friday.



He said police conducted an overnight drive at Keranirtek slum, Tista Gate and other slums near the Tongi Railway Station area, and arrested the nine people in connection with the incident.



During the drives, police recovered the looted materials and seized sharp weapons from the arrestees.

The official said they are now interrogating the arrestees.



Tongi Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Choton Sharma said the incident occurred at the outer signal of the junction at around 10:30 pm on Thursday when the Dhaka-bound train gradually decreased speed before coming to a halt at Tongi. Some muggers started throwing rocks at the train.



The muggers then threatened the passengers and snatched mobile phones, money and other valuables. These robbers also stabbed several passengers and staff on the train.



RAJBARI: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with a firearm and six rounds of ammunition from Goalanda Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested man is Md Bappy, 32, a resident of Tatwipur Village under Pangsa Upazila of the district.



Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumder said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Daulatdia area and arrested the man along with the firearm and ammunition.



A case was filed with the PS against him under the Arms Act, the OC added.



SATKHIRA: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a gold smuggler along with five gold bars weighing 466.5 grams from Kaliani border area in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested man is Mostafizur Rahman, 30, a resident of Chaygharia area under the upazila.



According to BGB officials, on information, a team of the battalion took place in Chaygharia area and arrested the man when he was trying to smuggle the gold bars.



Later on, they recovered five gold bars from his procession.

The estimate market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 39,37,682.



The arrested was handed over to Satkhira Sadar PS with a case filed against him and the seized gold bars were submitted to Satkhira Treasury office, said BGB official Ashraful Haque.



UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A gunfight took place between the members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) at Balukhali Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district recently.



Three ARSA men, who were injured during gun battle, were also held by the elite force.



The arrestees are: Abul Hasem, 30, son of Solaiman of Camp-6, Ruhul Amin, 23, son of Abdus Sharif of the same camp, and Kamrul Hasan, 22, son of Abdul Majed of Camp-7.



APBn 14-Battalion Commander Syed Harun-ur-Rashid said the alleged ARSA members were trying to abduct a Rohingya leader, locally known as Majhi, from the camp.



Being informed, a team of the force rushed to the camp but the ARSA men opened fire on them, triggering the gunfight.

At one stage, the militant group members tried to flee the scene. But the APBn men chased them and detained three injured ARSA men.



The official durther said they also seized locally-made shotgun and six rounds of bullets from their possession.

A case was filed with Ukhiya PS in this regard, the APBn official added.



