

Dwellers suffer as 3 roads in Khulna City dilapidated



Due to long water-logging problem and heavy rainfall, those roads have become more critical to drive all kinds of vehicles. As a result, road accidents are being occurred randomly and the city dwellers are suffering immensely.



The three main roads are around three kilometersShipyard to Rupsha Bridge link road, Rayermahalto Mostofar mor road and Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital link road.

These three important roads belong to Khulna Development Authority (KDA), Khulna Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and Khulna City Corporation (KCC) respectively.



Officials of Khulna Development Authority (KDA) said, Shipyard Road Widening and Development project was approved by National Economic Council (ECNEC) on May 7, 2013 with an estimated cost of Taka 98.90 core. Due to the complexity of land acquisition, the project did not begin.



Later, the project was revised and sent to the ministry, which was again approved with an increased project cost of Taka 259.21 crore on July 21, 2020, the officials added.



On January 12, 2022, KDA gave work orders to two construction companies namely 'Ataur Rahman Limited and Mahabub Brothers Private Limited in a joint venture.



The contractor started working on January 20, 2022. But after starting, the contractor stopped the work showing several excuses.



As a result, only 54 per cent construction work has been completed so far. The project will expire by June 2024, KDA officials added.



When contacted, Engineer Arman Hossain, project officer of KDAsaid, due to the increasing price of various equipment and being unable to work in the monsoon season the construction of the Shipyard Road is going on slowly.



Meanwhile, the road from Mustafa crossing to Rayermahal of the city's bypass road has become dilapidated condition since last two years. Vehicles are facing trouble for plying, and pedestrians suffer, and accidents often occur in the road.



Sheikh Noor Islam, a truck driver, said that the monsoon water inundated in large ditches and have created hugepotholes in the road.



The truck came and got stuck in the hole many times. Besides, small vehicles almost overturned.

This dilapidated road belongs to Khulna Local Government Engineering Department.



Executive Engineer AKM AnisuzzamanKhulna of Local Government Engineering Directorate told The Daily Observer, a tender has been called for the repair of the road. Once the contractor is finalised, the work will start soon.



Again, the condition of the connecting road from City Bypass to Sheikh Abu Nasser Hospital is in very poor condition. This road was built by Khulna Development Authority in 2009. The road has not been renovated after that.



Although the road was constructed for the people of Khalishpur-Daulatpur area to get out of the city quickly, it is not working at all.



Executive Engineer of Khulna City Corporation Sheikh Mohammad Masud said about the road, the corporation's part of the road was given in the project. But the approval was not received.



AKM Anisuzzaman, executive engineer of Khulna Local Government Engineering Department, said that the road does not belong to LGED. So, without belongingness, there is nothing to do from our end.



