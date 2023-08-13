Campaign to save mother fishes at Chalan Beel





NATORE, Aug 12: A night campaign was conducted on Thursday at Chalan Beel in Singra Upazila of the district to save small and mother fishes.



This drive was jointly operated by the upazila administration and the Department of Fisheries (DoF) to stop their killing in the Chalan Beel.





Later on, trapped fishes in nets released in water while the nets were burnt.



Al-Imran, executive magistrate and assistant commissioner (land) in the upazila led the operation. Shahadat Hossain, upazila fisheries officer, and police members were present.



Magistrate Al-Imran said, this time, the Chalan beel is suffering from waterless condition due to insufficient rain. Taking this opportunity, a class of dishonest traders are catching fishes using harmful and forbidden nets freely, he added.



To control the situation and to save the biodiversity of the greater Challan Beel, the administration of the Singra Upazila is conducting this operation day and night.



