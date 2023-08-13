Video
Home Countryside

Three drown in Kishoreganj, Barishal

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Three people including two minor girls drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Barishal, in two days.
 
KISHOREGANJ: A young man drowned in a haor after falling from a boat in Mithamoin Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The accident took place on the south side of the under construction cantonment of the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Antar Chakrabarty, 32, son of Uttam Chakrabarty, a resident of Kathpatti area in Sadar Upazila of Jhalakati District.

According to local sources, Antar along with his 10 friends and family members came to visit the haor. While they were travelling the haor by boat in the afternoon, Antar fell down into the water accidentally and went missing there.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and conducted their rescue operation, but failed to find him till the evening.

Later on, the body of Antar was recovered on Saturday morning.
Kishoreganj Fire Service Station Officer Abu Zor Giffari confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Two minor children drowned in a ditch in the city on Thursday.

The incident took place in Baghia BSCIC area of the city at noon.

The deceased were identified as Dwinia, 6, daughter of Anwar Hossain, and Khadiza, 6, daughter of Delwar Hossain, residents of the area. They were cousin sisters in relation.  
 
Local and the deceased's family sources said Dwinia and Khadiza went to play on the BSCIC field after finishing their school at noon.

At one stage of playing, they tried to pick up an abandoned football from a ditch there, but they themselves fell in the ditch.

Locals then rescued them and rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girls dead.
 
Airport Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Lokman Hossain confirmed the incident.


